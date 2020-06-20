Talented individuals often thrive on a basketball court. One player can have more influence over the outcome of a game than sports like hockey, baseball, soccer — even football, to an extent.
However, the groups that elevate themselves into the history book usually possess the greatest team chemistry. Professional examples include the San Antonio Spurs from 1999-2014 or the Boston Celtics throughout the 1960s and ’70s.
For a local example, look no further than the 1992 Mynderse Academy boys basketball team.
Those Blue Devils certainly had star power — witness players like Matt Verkey, Kevin Korzeniewski, Jerry Anderson and Pat Prayne — but they relied equally on how well everyone knew one another to flatten just about every opponent they faced in the 1991-92 campaign.
The dominance that team enjoyed began when the starting five seniors were kids — much younger kids. The players that would enjoy a 26-0 farewell season in high school had been playing together for years.
Some competed in modified basketball leagues in seventh and eighth grade. Others, like Prayne and Korzeniewski, were teammates at St. Patrick’s, a now defunct Catholic school in Seneca Falls that went up to eighth grade.
“(The St. Pat’s program) was very successful as well, so we were all very much accustomed to success throughout the lower levels,” Anderson said about growing up playing youth basketball before attending Mynderse. “Matt and I were both public school kids, Kevin and Pat were St. Pat’s kids, but being in the small town of Seneca Falls, everyone knew everyone. We played a lot together growing up.”
“We were all close,” Korzeniewski underscored. “You didn’t appreciate it when you were 17 years old, but looking back now … what we had was special. We did a lot of things together, and we had a great bond off the court that helped us with our chemistry on the court. We’d go down to the community center at 6 o’clock, play ’til 10 o’clock, then go play video games from 10 ’til 1 in the morning and have a sleepover. ... in close games, that chemistry really was a big piece to it.”
Anytime a team steamrolls through an entire season with few challenges, there seems to be an underlying or overarching motivation behind its play. However, there did not seem to be any single factor that drove the Blue Devils heading into the 1991-92 season. They were simply best friends playing a sport they were all very good at.
“We knew we were going to be good,” Verkey said about the lead-up to the ’91 season. “I don’t think we realized how good we were going to be and how dominant we were going to be.”
The regular season provided few obstacles, but several memorable moments. The rivalry games stick out above all others.
“Personally, the high point in the regular season was our rivalry with Waterloo,” Prayne said. “There were so many people in the gym that they actually ran a cord, a literal wire, from one gym to the other, and a huge, big-screen television was donated so people could go in our other gym to watch the game. That says a lot for the community and how they rallied behind the team.”
Anderson, Verkey and Korzeniewski echoed that sentiment: The Waterloo rivalry was their best regular-season memory.
While the spectacle of those two matchups was something to behold, the Indians fell by the wayside — making them no different than every other team on Mynderse’s regular-season schedule that year.
On the way to the postseason, it was not uncommon for Mynderse to exceed 100 points in a game. Verkey averaged 35 points per game on 68% shooting from the field, including 48% from 3-point range. More often than not, games would be decided before time ran out in the first quarter.
While talent and chemistry can boost the margins of victory, having the right coach is important too.
Scott Smith’s ascension to the head-coaching position seemed to mirror his own players. Smith was many of the players’ first basketball coach in Seneca Falls’ youth basketball programs, and he climbed the ranks as those players grew up. By the time Verkey, Prayne, Korzeniewski and Anderson were seniors, they had been playing together under Smith for nearly a decade.
“There was a great deal of trust and respect,” Prayne said. “He was also tough and great motivator, the kind of coach you’d run through a wall for.”
Mynderse shot the lights out of seemingly every gym during the regular season. Verkey managed to score 60 points in a game against Midlakes and 53 against Marcus Whitman as the Blue Devils rolled into the Section V tournament as the top seed in the Class CC bracket.
Following a first-round bye, Mynderse blew out No. 9 Byron-Bergen 101-53. Verkey dropped in 57 points, setting a Class C tournament record for most points in a game.
When asked about it, Anderson could not resist poking fun.
“(Verkey) and Pat Prayne combined for 60 points that game,” Anderson said with a laugh.
Prayne laughed heartily when told what Anderson said.
“As good as basketball players as they were, they’re even better comedians,” Prayne said of his teammates.
Mynderse dispatched North Rose-Wolcott by 13 points in the semifinals and Perry by 25 points in the Class CC title game.
Their season was far from over, as it turned out.
After defeating Class C-champion Lyons in the state tournament play-in game, the Blue Devils breezed to a 64-45 victory over Section VI-champion Riverside in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Its toughest opponent all season arrived in the state semifinals, in the form of Section II representative and reigning state champion Watervliet.
“They weren’t as good in basketball as the year before, but they were a very good team and very physical,” Verkey recalled. “It was the most physical high school game I ever played in.”
The unimaginable happened: Watervliet brought Verkey’s scoring to a halt. Watervliet’s Detroit Pistons-like approach — they picked Verkey up full court the entire game, smothering, shoving and bodying him every time he touched the ball — proved effective. As the Finger Lakes Times put it in a 1992 article, Verkey was “just short of being mugged.”
“They were in my face,” Verkey said. “There was a lot of talking during the game, and they took me out of the game. Some of it was foul trouble, but they did a great job defensively on me.”
With their leading scorer battered, bruised and in foul trouble, Mynderse found itself behind for the first time all season. Since Watervliet dedicated so much effort and space to containing Verkey, Korzeniewski found himself open for several first-quarter 3-pointers. Soon, though, he too ran into foul trouble.
Early in the fourth quarter, Verkey and Korzeniewski found themselves watching from the bench, helpless to contribute to what could be their final game in a Mynderse uniform.
“I remember in the fourth quarter, Matt and I picked up back-to-back fouls and both had four fouls,” Korzeniewski said. “I remember looking at Matt and going, ‘This is it.’ Then a couple teammates stepped up.”
Enter Mark Scalzo.
After spending his previous year on the JV squad, the senior and sixth man vastly improved his play over the course of the season. With Verkey and Korzeniewski in foul trouble, Scalzo proved he belonged.
Along with Anderson, “Buzzo” Scalzo took over. Almost impossibly, Scalzo took Watervliet’s physical play and shoved it right back in their face, grabbing and wrestling away rebound after rebound and scoring 16 points in the process.
“He had an amazing end of third quarter and fourth quarter,” Korzeniewski said.
Thanks to Scalzo, Anderson and the rest of the Blue Devils, they retook the lead and ended the game with a 67-61 victory that was capped by Scalzo’s dunk.
“I think Mark had 16 points coming off the bench,” Anderson said. “He ended that game with a pretty emphatic dunk on one of their big kids. Looking back, it was a very special moment.”
That would be the Blue Devils’ lone scare. The team moved on to face Section VIII champions Malverne in the state finals. On a teeth-chattering, freezing night in Glens Falls, Verkey showed that the semifinal was just a fluke, dropping in 41 points on the way to an 85-79 victory.
After the game Malverne’s head coach, Hank Williams, called Verkey “the best we’ve faced.”
Korzeniewski’s long-range shooting elevated the Blue Devils to a 39-21 lead midway through the second quarter. However, Malverne managed to close the gap to 45-34 by halftime.
Ultimately, Korzeniewski’s play at both ends of the floor kept the Mules at bay. Whenever Malverne would go on a short scoring burst, Korzeniewski would drain a dagger-3 to spoil any possibility of a high-scoring run. With less than 40 seconds remaining and the score 79-74, Korzeniewski and Verkey ended any hope of a Mules comeback.
A Malverne forward attempted a contested 3-pointer to close the gap. Korzeniewski rose up and swatted the shot, leading to a fast break and Verkey’s conventional 3-point play.
Mynderse had captured the program’s first New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys basketball state championship, but its work wasn’t quite done.
In a one-game playoff for the state Federation’s Class C crown, the Blue Devils routed Regis of New York City 84-56. Verkey left the game early in the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul, but his point total — 30 — equaled that of Regis at the time. Verkey departed with Mynderse holding a 16-point advantage.
Anderson scored 16 points and Scalzo added 10 as Mynderse launched themselves into history.
Verkey wound up playing NCAA Division I basketball at William & Mary.
Prayne, Anderson, Verkey and Korzeniewski have remained involved in Mynderse basketball: Prayne is currently head coach of the boys team, while Anderson oversees the girls program. Korzeniewski, who also has been a high school basketball head coach, and Verkey help out when they can.
The Blue Devils have won six more sectional crowns since that ’92 season, and returned to the Class C state final in ’94, but there is little question the group that dominated area basketball in 1991-92 set the standard that future Mynderse squads aspire to match.