Waterloo High School cross country has experienced decades of success under the likes of Ed Courtney and Mickey Donnelly.
Waterloo’s first Section V title in the sport came in 1973, courtesy of the boys. The boys program went on to win seven additional Section V titles, including four straight from 1996-99. Their most recent title came in 2014.
While the boys tasted sectional success first, the girls team claimed their first sectional title in 1980 ... and went on to win three in a row. Nearly a decade passed before they went on another torrid streak. Between 1991 and 2001, Waterloo girls cross country won nine Section V titles, missing out only in 1995 and ’97.
That foundation of coaching and talent produced exceptional athletes year in and year out. A state championship arrived in 1992.
In cross country, teams and individuals compete for state championships. The pinnacle race pits the state’s best runners against each other across multiple classes. With hundreds of runners and dozens of schools per class, a state title in cross country is one of the hardest to seize in all of high school sports.
Donnelly, now retired as Waterloo head coach, was fortunate to be able to coach all four of his daughters during his tenure. In 1992, one of his daughters, Julie, was a senior. After overcoming two serious injuries, she ran down an individual state title.
In her senior season, Julie — who now goes by her married name, Julie Bailey — was untouchable. She did not lose a single race the entire year. In both the Wayne-Finger Lakes championship and state championship, no other runner came within 10 seconds of her, a substantial margin of victory in the running world.
“I was blessed with amazing teammates that made me laugh every day, and they each played a role in helping me become the best runner I could be,” Julie said.
For Donnelly, the passion for running began at a young age.
“Julie, when she ran her first race at the Chenango Valley Invitational in junior high and placed in the top 10 — a very difficult course — I knew that we had something very special,” Mickey said. “She was one of the most disciplined, hard-working and focused runners I’ve ever had.”
“I was extremely fortunate to have my father as my coach,” Julie said. “He was there for every workout, every race, and each bump in the road and setback that occurred along the way. He was the reason I loved to run so it was priceless to have him by my side, leading me every step of the way.”
It was clear early on that Julie was a special athlete, but as so many like her have experienced injuries that can derail a career.
“She started running varsity in her freshman year, but, unfortunately, developed knee problems at the end of that season,” Mickey said. “To really make matters worse, she had (a) collapsed lung going into her junior year.”
Strong lungs for a long-distance runner is like skates and a stick for a hockey player; the sport cannot be played without them. Through help from her family, Julie was able to regain the strength in her knees and lungs, and resumed training in the summer before her senior year.
Actually, “training” may be a bit of an understatement. She devoured every landscape in front of her six days a week the entire summer — and not just running.
“The summer of her senior season: unbelievable,” Mickey said. “Six days a week training, cross training, we biked once a week. She was just determined to get herself back into racing form.”
By the time cross country season arrived, Julie was ready.
She did not lose a single race the entire year, league meet or invitational.
“The most difficult cross country course I have ever faced is the infamous course at Newark’s Stuart Park,” Julie remembered. “We had a total of four races at Stuart Park my senior year, and back then it included four incredibly steep hills and one gradual uphill. Luckily, I loved those mountains and embraced each opportunity to race there.”
An additional layer of difficult that fall: Runners endured unusually brutal weather.
“(It was) an unbelievably wet fall,” Mickey remembered. “It rained almost every single Saturday, so (Julie) was always running in the muck.”
Undeterred, Julie led the pack in every race and completed an undefeated season.
“I was inspired by Waterloo’s first New York state champion, Joel Lamson,” Julie said. “He won a New York state wrestling title in 1985, and the image of his historic win provided a glimpse of athletic greatness that I truly admired, and still do. Watching my father lead our boys cross country team to their (second) sectional title in 1990 was also a memorable day that inspired me to keep climbing as well.”
Julie capped off her historic league campaign at the W-FL Championships. Naturally, it came on the grueling Stuart Park course.
As she had done all year, Julie blew away the field and finished the hilly course with a time of 20:27, 13 seconds ahead of second-place Georgia Jones of Victor.
Behind Julie in the top 20 for Waterloo were Samantha Anderson (13th), Stephanie Adam (15th) and Cara Good (16th). Despite four top-20 finishes, it was not enough to overcome Victor High School, who grabbed four top-10 finishes and won the team W-FL Championship.
Nevertheless, Julie and her father moved into the Section V championship race as the favorite to win.
She did, advancing to the state championship on Long Island the following weekend.
Her best was yet to come.
After running countless races in mud and muck throughout a rainy Finger Lakes fall, Sunken Meadow State Park provided a welcome mix of dry and sunny November conditions, a perfect setup for Julie’s finest race of the campaign. And, what made the state championship race so memorable for Julie and her father was her time.
She bested her own W-FL Championship time by a staggering 57 seconds and battled the reigning state champion, Sara Facteau, for first place the majority of the race.
Julie finished in 19 minutes, 33 seconds.
“I can still remember running strides at the starting line,” Julie began. “I turned around to see the field of athletes preparing at the line. I took a breath and thought to myself, ‘In less than 20 minutes, one of these girls will become a state champion.’ I was in awe to be in the company of so many incredible runners. I returned to the line and minutes later, we were off.
“By the 2-mile mark I had slowly worked my way up to the lead runner, (and) I can still remember thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, I am in second.’ ”
In the forest portion of the race, her dad remembers seeing Julie and Facteau head into the woods almost shoulder to shoulder. Once he ran to the finish line, he remembers seeing his daughter emerge from the woods with a 10-second lead and a state championship just yards away.
“I was standing next to the South Seneca coach at the time,” Mickey remembered. “Julie was battling for first place for almost the last half of the race. I lost contact as I ran back to the finish line to see the finish, and there was about 700 meters of open ground as they came out of the woods ... to see her emerge first, both of us were just astounded. I was crying.
“It was quite a finish for Julie. It was just a beautiful race.”
Julie harbors similar memories.
“We went back and forth for the remaining 1.1 miles, and I pulled away during the final 800 meters,” Julie said. “After crossing the line, I quickly tried to find my father in the crowd and was overcome with emotion. I had experienced many ups and downs before reaching that moment at Sunken Meadow, and I simply could not believe what had just occurred.
“I am forever grateful for the overwhelming support I received from so many great people. Not a day goes by that I do not feel incredibly fortunate for the many blessings running has brought to my life, and I have thanked God countless times for that incredible day in November 1992.”
Julie was inducted into the Waterloo Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. After high school, she took her talents to SUNY Cortland, where she ran cross country and was a member of the track and field team. She was a five-time All-American and an integral member of three NCAA cross country champions from 1993-95.
She was enshrined in the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame, which has a high standard for its members. To earn SUNYAC XC Championship Hall of Fame status, a runner must finish in the top five once, top 10 twice, or top 15 three times at the conference meet during their career.
Julie completed her undergraduate work in 1998 and went on to earn a master’s degree in physical education from Cortland in 2004. She began coaching soon after.
She has served as head cross country coach at Geneva High School, Wells College and William Smith College.
During her eight years at Geneva, she led the Panthers to their first league title. Twenty-four of her runners received all-league honors, two won individual Section V championships, eight qualified for the state meet, and four delivered top-20 finishes at the NYSPHSAA Championships.
At Wells College, she was named North Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2011.
Now, she goes by her married name, Bailey, and co-coaches Geneva High School cross country teams with her husband, Joshua.
“I was asked to return to coach at Geneva once again in 2017, and I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching my own children, Camryn and Corey, alongside my husband, Joshua, and one fantastic group of athletes,” Julie said. “Our daughter, Camryn, is about to begin her college running career at Daemen College. She is training like a champion, which brings so much joy to my heart.”
Camryn needs to look no further than her mom to learn what it takes to be a champion.