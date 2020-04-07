It was 2011. Our son Sean was loving his junior year of college in Philly; I was home in Waterloo, missing our father-son NFL Sundays. That fall, we got tickets to see the Giants host the Packers. Sean was a Packer Backer; having the chance to see Aaron Rodgers and our hometown’s hero, Giants’ Coach Tommy Coughlin, made the Meadowlands our perfect meeting spot.
Sean, I and 80,000 fanatics converged at Giants Stadium on a brisk December afternoon. We were pretty much surrounded by Big Blue fans in our section, razzing those of us in Green and Gold. The guy seated next to Sean took special joys in dishing out “colorful” commentary towards us.
First quarter: Giants ball, third-and-10 at midfield. Manning’s pass complete to the Green Bay 35, first down! No … incomplete; Hakeem Nicks only got one foot down. All eyes turned to the Jumbotron — including Coughlin’s. We watched the play over and over, in slow motion … left foot in, right foot out. Left in … right out. In … out. Coach Coughlin slowly reached for his back pocket.
The stands erupted with shouts of “NO! NO!” Sean and I started a chant of “THROW THAT FLAG! THROW THAT FLAG!” 80,000 on their feet, the play clock winding down, “5…4…3…2…” Out fluttered the red challenge flag.
The 80,000 groans soon fell to silence. As we awaited the inevitable “After further review,” Sean turned to the Giants’ fan next to him and said, “I’m from Waterloo, the hometown of Tom Coughlin.” Not missing a beat, his new acquaintance grumbled.
“Is everyone from Waterloo a (censored) idiot, or just Coughlin?”
Careers like Thomas Richard Coughlin’s earn Hall of Fame consideration through sustained greatness over decades: 170 NFL victories, two Super Bowl wins and Coach of the Year awards. But memories are made one moment at a time. As I watched Sean board the bus back to Philly, I realized that we had experienced such a sports moment. My son and I had witnessed a man from our tiny hometown silence 80,000 New York City partisans…with one toss of a tiny red flag. I waved to Sean, turned, and walked to my car for the long drive home.