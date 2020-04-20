I grew up in New Britain, Conn., as a Detroit Tigers fan who also liked the Red Sox. My father was originally a New York (baseball) Giants fan and had converted to the Yankees. My mother was part of a large extended family that was all diehard Red Sox fans. I was 6 years old, undecided on where my allegiance should fall. It was 1968, the Tigers had just won the World Series and so I made my choice. I also avoided the potential conflict of teaming up with Mom vs. Dad. As I got older there were a few of us Tigers fans around, but largely we were a rare breed.
Dick McAuliffe, famous middle infielder for the Tigers, was from Hartford and lived in the area. My friend’s father knew him, and during a break in Dick’s schedule he was in the area and a group of us kids got to meet Mr. McAuliffe at a local ball field one day. What a thrill for us all, and I remember insisting to my friends that I was indeed a Tigers fan, but everyone just assumed I jumped on the bandwagon that day.
The Tigers played in the American East division for most of my youth, so I would watch them play the Yankees and Red Sox often on TV or listen in on the radio. Throughout most of the ’70s and ’80s I followed them very closely. I was also lucky enough to be part of some trips to Fenway Park, and a couple of times the Tigers were in town. Every major league ballpark is a special place, but Fenway was magical as a kid. It still is.
So, let me get to my favorite sports memory. I am fast-forwarding past the 1984 Tigers World Series championship, the 2006 loss to the Cardinals in five games, and now its 2013. My son is 12, and I had scored two tickets to Game 2 of the ALCS…..Tigers vs. Red Sox at Fenway.
After the MLB re-alignment in 1994 placed the Tigers in the newly created Central Division, I started to drift.
I didn’t see the Tigers play often — they weren’t very good then — and I started to become far more interested in the Red Sox. As I started to raise a family I wanted them (OK, me too) to be able to watch our team nightly and go see a game occasionally. So a Tigers fan deliberately raised a family of Red Sox fans.
In Connecticut, it’s also fun to be in the conversation on the famed Yankee/Red Sox rivalry ... and central Connecticut, where we lived, was the Mason-Dixon line.
Back to Game 2. My son, Ryan, is an authentic Red Sox fan; I’m a half-breed. It’s the sixth inning, the Tigers are up 5-0, Max Scherzer is well in control, I’m happy, and Ryan’s bummed. The Sox get a run in the sixth but all is well.
Then it happened.
The Sox loaded the bases in the eighth ... you know the story. David Ortiz hits a grand slam into the Red Sox bullpen to tie the game as Torii Hunter tumbles over the wall. I am worried that Hunter’s hurt bad. Some 33,000 Sox fans, including my son, weren’t as concerned. Once it appeared Hunter was all right, I joined in the Fenway celebration too.
The momentum had clearly shifted, and you knew how this would end.
When Jarrod Saltalamacchia knocked in the walk-off game-winning run, Ryan and I high-fived, hugged and celebrated along with all the Sox faithful. I then quickly grabbed his hand and we ran out of Fenway to beat the crowd. It was a school night, and we had a 2-hour drive home.
That stretch of time from Ortiz’s grand slam to Salty’s game-winner is my favorite sports memory. Fenway was magical once again that night and it completed my conversion.
I’m a Red Sox fan, who also likes the Tigers.