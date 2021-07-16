SENECA FALLS — Everyone always envisions landing their dream job.
Seneca Falls’ Madison Hilimire thinks she’s pretty fortunate because it’s happened for her.
Hilimire accepted a job at ESPN in Bristol, Conn. on July 1 and is expected to start on July 26.
“It’s been a long couple of months,” Hilimire said in a phone call to the Times on her job search since graduating from Syracuse University in 2021. “I wanted to gear my focus more towards live events in sports since I’m a big sports person. I saw the job come up on LinkedIn and I notified one of my professors that used to work at ESPN who helped me throughout the entire process.”
She secured one of 30 open positions from 700 applicants.
The job title is a production assistant for the ESPN Next program.
“It’s a training program for kids who want to focus in sports production and basically work at ESPN,” Hilimire said.
It’s an 18-month program where she will go through two of the seven “pods” of the program.
Hilimire graduated from Mynderse in 2016, then from the University of Hartford in 2020 with a degree in communications and most recently, she just completed a masters program at SU forBroadcast in Digital Journalism at Newhouse School.
The seven pods at ESPN involve College Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Event, NFL, International & Deportes, SportsCenter at Night and Storytelling.
She is still not sure what she will be working on during her time at ESPN but will know in the first couple weeks on the job.
Hilimire was offered a few other jobs before landing at ESPN, one of which was an offer from a Major League Baseball team.
“I was offered a couple offer jobs, one with the Red Sox that I was really interested in but then I got this opportunity and it’s my dream job right out of school so I’m super excited,” Hilimire said.
Most of the other jobs only dealt with the news side of things.
“I decided that I wanted to go the sports route,” Hilimire said.
A big resume boost for Hilimire was when she worked men’s and women’s lacrosse games for the ACC Network. She also wrote for an online publication called “The Newshouse” where she covered both men’s and women’s lacrosse and basketball.
“I thought I wanted to do stuff on camera,” Hilimire said. “I thought that’s what I was going to focus on but then I figured out through Newhouse that I loved production.”
Working for the ACC Newtork she said was a great opportunity for her young career so far.
“That’s where I found my love for producing live sports,” Hilimire said.
Given that ESPN is the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” Hilimire is about to immerse herself in a dream environment for anyone that hopes to make a career in sports.