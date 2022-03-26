Free throws can be the most important part of winning a basketball game. For 9-year-old, Grayden Guy, the charity stripe has already had a profound impact on his young life.
Guy, who lives in Waterloo, has been a basketball fan since he was 3. He plays and watches the game as much as he can.
After turning 9 on March 10 he became eligible to shoot in the Elks Club Hoop Shoot free-throw contest for the first time. The local championship was held in Seneca Falls in January when Guy was still 8.
2022 marks the 50th anniversary of The Elks Hoop Shoot program that has been going since 1972. The Elks Hoop Shoot Hall of Fame includes current Syracuse University guard Joseph Girard III.
Every year, kids in the age groups of 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, both boys and girls, start out by competing in the local Elks Club competitions.
For Guy, his contest started in Seneca Falls where he won the local title.
Only one person from each round is eligible to move on and the object of the contest is to shoot 25 free-throw attempts and the person with the most makes is crowned champion. The 25 shots are split into two rounds with 10 in the first and 15 in the second.
Guy took the local championship over six others in his age group.
After winning in Seneca Falls, he moved on to Lyons where he won the two district championships, defeating shooters from the Finger Lakes, Rochester and Lyons to advance to Glens Falls for the State Championship.
In both Seneca Falls and Lyons, Guy averaged 17-19 free-throw makes before heading to the State Championships.
In Glens Falls, Guy brought his best.
He drained a personal-best 23 of 25 free throws and won by one free throw, advancing to the Regional Championships in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that took place earlier this month.
“I am super proud,” Guy’s father, Steve Guy said in a phone call to the Times. “I never knew that this level existed and I’ve never heard of anyone making it this far.
“I’m just amazed, for him to come out of his shell and not be as nervous,” Steve Guy, a former Elks Club free throw competitor, added. “He met a lot of nice kids. It’s nerve-racking for these contestants. It’s quiet in the gym while they shoot. When you are playing basketball, (when) is it dead quiet? You can see how nervous all these youngsters were and to see him make it there was really pretty neat.”
Guy went against the state champions from Pennsylvania and New Jersey as the three of them competed for a trip to the National Championships in Chicago in late April.
“I’m more nervous than he is for sure,” Steve Guy said on watching Grayden shoot in the contest.
Grayden splashed 17 free throws in the Regional Championships but Pennsylvania champ Jayden Savino won the Regional title with 19 free throws.
Guy finished his 2022 Elks Hoop Shoot competition with a total of five trophies, a warmup outfit that reads “2022 NYS State Hoop Champion” on the back, and a free trip that he and his family will remember for a lifetime.
“The whole Elks foundation really did a fantastic job,” Steve Guy said.
“I don’t think (Grayden) understands how big of a deal it is to be a state champion,” he added. “I didn’t even know that you could become a state champion. I had no idea until he kept winning, winning and winning. Next thing you know they’re telling us we’re going to Glens Falls.
“Holy cow Grayden, you’re taking our whole family on a vacation,” he laughed.
Grayden and his younger brother Holden continue to shoot with the countless amount of basketball hoops that the Guy family has around their entire house as they prepare for next year’s free throw competition.
With Grayden shooting so well in his first year of eligibility and Holden not far behind, something of a dynasty may be forming in the Guy household.
Stay tuned.