Finger Lakes Fury AAU Basketball Club has tryout dates set for the spring 2023 basketball season.
The first tryout is set for Jan. 28 at Tri County Sports Complex in Macedon from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The second is also at the Tri County Sports Complex on Feb. 5 at the same time. After the first two tryouts, the locations vary in the next eight tryouts scheduled through March 6.
The tryouts are open to boys and girls grades 4-12 and there is no fee to attend. Evaluation sessions will include drills-n-skills as well as small group games. Pre-selected and returning Fury players should not attend try-out sessions.
All participants must register at www.flfury.com at least 48 hours in advance. Walk-ins are allowed but must be accompanied by a parent and complete registration form at site. Players only need to attend one try-out session at any location.
2023 will be the 14th season of FL Fury and the club now has over 50 teams and we is one of the largest AAU Clubs in the state.
Any questions can be sent to Bob Guy at rguy2@rochester.rr.com.