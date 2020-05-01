High school athletes' worst fear became reality Friday.
There will be no spring season at all.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that schools in New York state would remain closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year prompted Section V and its member schools to cancel all spring sports.
Most varsity and junior varsity sports had completed one week of practice when the spring season was suspended.
"As executive director of Section V athletics, I want to commend the school districts, athletic administrators and coaches for their dedication to the student athletes during this very challenging situation," Kathy Hoyt said. "Most importantly, I want to acknowledge the resiliency and commitment of our wonderful student-athletes. They have remained focused and positive throughout.
"Section V would like to wish all our seniors the best of luck as they prepare to begin their next chapter in life. It is our hope that your time spent as an athlete is Section V was enjoyable and rewarding. Class of 2020 — thank you for the wonderful memories!!!"