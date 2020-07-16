LATHAM — The fall season for high school sports will begin much later than usual, and there will be no regional or state tournaments in 2020.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that practice for fall sports will start Sept. 21, more than a month later than normal. And, there will be no regional or state champions crowned at the end of the fall season.
In addition, if fall sports can’t be conducted in the suggested time frame, they would be moved to March and April of 2021.