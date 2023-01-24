LAKE PLACID — Hobart hockey head coach Mark Taylor, forward Luke Aquaro, defenseman Cooper Swift and associate athletic trainer Mary Beth Schram wrapped up their time at the FISU World University Games for Team USA on Sunday and returned to Geneva with silver medals.
The Americans compiled a record of 5-2 throughout the tournament and won Group B with wins over Great Britain (18-0), Korea (8-0), Kazakhstan (4-1) and Hungary (9-1). On Saturday afternoon, the United States defeated Group A runner-up Japan 4-3 in overtime to secure a spot in the gold medal game.
Canada, which had seven NHL draft picks on its roster, claimed the gold with a 7-2 victory.
Aquaro had a stellar tournament for the USA. The sophomore from Yardley, Pa. led the United States with 11 points on six goals and five assists. He was tied for second in the tournament in goals and third in points. Aquaro finished the games with a plus-14 rating while averaging 16:57 time on the ice. He had a hat-trick in the group game against Hungary. Swift played a key role on defense with a plus-11 and added an assist while averaging 17:13 ice time.
With the return of the four, the Statesmen’s roster returns to full strength as a two-game homestand looms this weekend. After their second loss of the season to rival Elmira last Saturday, Hobart looks to get back in form against UMass Boston on Friday night and Johnson & Wales on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Meshanic gets another Performer of the Week nod
For the second week in a row and third time this month, Hobart senior forward Jackson Meshanic was named the Liberty League Men’s Basketball Performer of the Week.
In a pair of key conference wins, Meshanic averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
A starter in all 17 games this season, Meshanic is averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s shooting .586 from the field, .542 from 3-point range and .707 at the free throw line. Meshanic is 10th in the nation in double-doubles, 12th in field goals made (143), 12th in defensive rebounds per game (8.47), 18th in points per game, 21st in points (370), 23rd in rebounds (178) and 25th in rebounds per game.
Through 95 career games, Meshanic has 1,218 points and 686 rebounds. He is 17th on Hobart’s all-time scoring list, 28 points shy of No. 16 Michael Gambino. Meshanic is sixth on the rebounding list, 34 behind No. 5 Robert MacDowell.
Hobart (10-7, 6-4) is tied for fourth in the Liberty League standings, a game and a half behind first place Ithaca. The Statesmen will visit the Bombers (11-5, 7-2) for the next contest, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.