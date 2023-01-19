GENEVA — The Hobart and William Smith squash teams both earned victories against the St. Lawrence Saints on Wednesday night. A 6-3 win by Hobart was answered by an 8-1 win for William Smith.
A sweep victory for the program’s two teams. Business as usual.
The game of squash certainly isn’t the first one that comes to mind when thinking of Hobart and William Smith. And yet, the Statesmen and Herons currently sit among the top programs in the country.
The No. 13 Herons and the No. 24 Statesmen have beaten several New England Small College Athletic Association schools such as Williams, Amherst, Wesleyan, Bates and others. The most recent of impressive victories for the teams include Hobart’s 6-3 win over No. 25 Navy and William Smith’s 5-4 win over No. 19 Georgetown earlier this week.
So how does a school known mostly for men’s lacrosse and ice hockey, women’s soccer and field hockey and even football find itself elbowing out some of the nation’s elite schools?
Well, head coach Pat Cosquer sees the success as a multitude of ingredients.
“We’ve been working a lot harder this year than we ever have and have a lot of focused and dedicated student-athletes,” Cosquer said. “All across the board, we have raised our level. But ultimately, we’re more talented than we’ve ever been as well. So talent combined with hard work combined with focus, dedication and commitment; that’s why we are where we are.”
William Smith handled business Tuesday night against No. 25 St. Lawrence. No. 1 singles player Rafaela Albuja from Quito, Ecuador pulled off a thrilling five-game victory over St. Lawrence’s Abhisheka David. That’s where the success seems to begin: the William Smith ladder of players is talented, resilient and diverse.
The best squash in the world is played outside of the United States, and Cosquer’s recruiting skills have led to the representation of eight countries on the Herons roster: Ecuador, USA, Mexico, India, New Zealand, Egypt, Malaysia and Barbados.
“It’s a blessing to give the gift of diversity to HWS,” Cosquer said. “Squash-wise, the best squash is played outside of America right now. In order to compete and be a stronger team, it is behooves us to go across our borders to find talent.”
The talent, resilient and diversity goes for Hobart as well. From Santorso, Italy to Texas, California, the Bronx, Egypt and Ecuador. A multitude of languages graces the courts in the Smith Squash Center.
“We represent nine different countries, which is really special. On the bus, in the hotel; we’re speaking Arabic, Spanish, English and it’s really fun to be a part of that,” Cosquer said. “To be able to enable them to sort out the world in that respect is a blessing for sure.”
As for Cosquer, the third-year HWS head coach spent 11 years at his alma mater Bates College as head coach, yet he is unlikely to be found wearing any other colors than orange, purple, white or green. Even his high-top Nike’s have a purple swoosh with a green backing.
The diversity found in the Smith Squash Center on any given day, in season or out, is not only a gift to the HWS campus and city of Geneva, but it is part of a larger reason of the high marks of success set by the program in the past few years. In 2022, the Herons finished the year ranked No. 22 and captured its sixth College Squash Association Championship in program history, winning the Walker Cup for the first time since 2007. That season, Hobart rattled of four wins in a row at the CSA Championships to win the Conroy Cup for the first time since 2012.
“For them to come together as 24-25 student athletes in one program is everything. It’s why we coach,” Cosquer said. “For them to push themselves to the limits they do is the best. We see it all out there: blood, sweat, tears and everything in between, but it’s also really great to see them having fun playing this game.”
Roughly a month remains in both the Statesmen’s and the Herons’ squash seasons, including the Liberty League Tournament. The teams appear that a higher finish is in order than last year and the year prior, and if Cosquer and the two programs continue on that trajectory, squash might become another marquee sport that Hobart and William Smith are known for.