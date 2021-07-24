GENEVA — Currently, Penn Yan and Syracuse alumnus Bradley Voigt is focusing on leading the Rochester Knighthawks to victory in next week’s semifinal matchup against Buffalo in the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League.
The winner goes on to face the other Rochester team, the Armory, and the UCBLL champion then travels to San Jose for the national championship. Anyone wishing to see that semifinal game can do so at Blue Cross Arena next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shortly after coaching a team featuring former Penn Yan Mustangs Conner Fingar and Ayden Mowry, Voigt will turn his attention to the Heat Lacrosse Camp, of which he is the director.
The camp will run at Geneva High School from Aug. 9-12, featuring girls lacrosse for the first two days and boys the latter two. Grades K-12 are welcome, and Voigt estimates between eight and 12 coaches will be available for both boys and girls to runs drills and help the camp run smoothly.
“I just wanted to be able to extend it to everybody that has a lacrosse stick in their hands,” Voigt said on opening the camp up to K-12. “I didn’t want to count any age groups out because I know when I was in second grade, lacrosse was the biggest thing in the world and still is. I want everybody to be able to go.”
The camp will run every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an hour lunch break in the cafeteria. Voigt and his fellow camp coaches will eat with the players and talk lacrosse; answering their questions about playing collegiately and professionally as well as any other aspects of the game any of the campers are keen to learn about.
“We’ll get (the kids) out of the sun and into the cafeteria and the coaches will be taking questions,” Voigt said. “It’ll be lunch, but at the same time the kids will be able to hear the stories of the coaches and how they got to (college and professional teams).”
Each day begins with different stations running drills, set plays and conditioning. In the afternoon, Voigt plans to have scrimmages and games like 2-on-2 tennis ball, and then conclude the camp with a big giveaway of apparel and gear.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, email Voigt at voigtbradley@gmail.com or call him at (315) 406-8357.
More than anything, Voigt is excited to give back to the community that helped form his love of lacrosse at an early age.
“It’s giving back to the area and bringing in a bunch of college and pro coaches to spend a couple days with the kids,” Voigt said. “I just wanted to inspire kids.”