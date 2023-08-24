Even the NCAA’s Division III is being affected by realignment.
Keuka College became the ninth full-time member of the Empire 8 Athletic Conference starting in the 2020-21 academic year. Now, the Wolves won’t be the new kids in town for much longer.
SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo announced earlier this week that they will be departing the SUNYAC and joining the Empire 8 starting in the 2024-25 year, bringing the conference’s full-time members up to 11.
“I extend a warm welcome from the Empire 8 Athletic Conference to SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo,” said Nazareth University President Dr. Beth Paul, who serves as the chair of the Empire 8 President’s Council. “As our newest core members, Brockport and Geneseo reflect the deep commitment of the Empire 8 to maximizing the strengths of the student-athlete experience. Together, the Empire 8 conference exemplifies the best of NCAA Division III athletics, with a most impressive record of athletic, academic and leadership success. The future is bright for Empire 8 student athletes.”
Many student athletes from the Finger Lakes region who move on to play collegiate sports play for Empire 8 schools already. The same goes for SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo.
Take recent Waterloo graduate Marissa Russell, for example. She signed last spring to play women’s lacrosse for SUNY Brockport. When she takes the field next spring, she will begin her collegiate career with a chance to win the SUNYAC title and then transition to gunning for an Empire 8 championship in her sophomore year.
Currently, the SUNYAC sponsors 21 sports throughout the year to the Empire 8’s 23. Brockport is currently an affiliate member of the Empire 8 along with SUNY Cortland and SUNY Morrisville for football. SUNY Oswego is also an affiliate member in golf.
Founded in 1998, the Empire 8 has developed into one of the premier NCAA Division III athletic conferences, both on the field and in the classroom and is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023-24. With the addition of Brockport and Geneseo in the fall of 2024, the conference will consist of 11 full-time member institutions, all in New York state: Alfred University, Elmira College, Hartwick College, Houghton University, Keuka College, Nazareth University, Russell Sage College, St. John Fisher University, SUNY Brockport, SUNY Geneseo and Utica University.
According to the release, there is no news as to whether the Empire 8 plans to rebrand under a new name.