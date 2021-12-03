CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah has long had a swimming program; 30 years, in fact. But never before had the Golden Eagles hosted a single varsity swim meet in its three decades despite having a team and pool to practice in.
That all changed on Thursday night.
Dec. 2 marks the day in which Clyde-Savannah — which is combined with Mynderse — hosted a varsity swim meet for the first time in its history. Marcus Whitman arrived as the first away team in the young history of the Golden Eagles’ new facility.
Prior to Thursday, Clyde-Savannah’s pool was insufficient to host any kind of swim meet. In all the years of the Golden Eagles swim program, they were the road team every single time. The pool that previously existed did not meet the minimum required yardage and did not have a diving well. The minimum requirement for a school to host a meet is 25 yards.
“We’ve never had this opportunity before; it is a real cool experience,” Clyde-Savannah Athletic Director Chris Stuff said of the new facility. “We’re really excited to be able to host these meets and community swims. It’s a heck of a facility.”
The six-lane, 25-yard-long pool has the capacity to not only host modified, junior varsity and varsity swim meets, but also the community. The new pool and fitness center are available to community members for open swims a three days a the week. Stuff plans on organizing exercise classes in the pool as well.
“It’s essentially a new build,” Stuff said of the facility. “You’ve got new locker rooms, new stands, six lanes, a diving well, a new timing system set to go; it’s a really cool place.”
The new pool began construction in early 2021 and was completed in the summer. The new pool measures in at six lanes wide and, most importantly, 25 yards long.
“The first time we opened up was right around mid-September,” Stuff said. “We did do some Summer programing with some of the elementary kids getting in there. So we did that in late-July, early-August but then we opened it up to community members and practices. So around mid-October is when things really started to click.”
The facility and new pool finally gives the Golden Eagles a chance to be the home team in their swim meets and show off the new facility to the visiting schools. But perhaps the biggest impact the facility may have is the growth of the swim program due to more community involvement for young children and families.
“We’ve opened up Monday, Wednesday, Friday for community swims in the evening and the numbers have been so great that we’ve had to limit the amount of people coming in,” Stuff said. “We were over 100 (people) on one of the days last week.
“It’s really been awesome,” Stuff said. “And, in combination with the fitness center we just opened up as well, we’re really getting a good crowd in here in the evenings for community swimming and then for the fitness center as well, which is open to the community.”
When the snow is three feet deep and the wind is blistering, the chance for Clyde and Savannah community members to hop into a warm pool and ignore the winter weather isn’t just great for the people who live there, but it may be a key part of building a sports program from the youth level all the way through high school. If the initial response to the new facilities from the communities of Clyde and Savannah are any indication, the Golden Eagles swim program may be at the dawn of a new era, if it isn’t already.