Though sectionals are always something local swimmers and fans look forward to, the Finger Lakes Invitational provides a venue in which all local swimmers compete for the right to get to sectionals, and it’s always one of the most exciting meets of the year.
This past season was no different. At the 2023 FL Invite at Victor High School, 19 season-best times were set in Finger Lakes Divisions I and II. From that meet, swimmers emerged as All-League members before even competing in the Section V meet.
In Division I, Geneva/Mynderse swimmers Gerard Humiston and Christopher Woody were named to the First Team with multiple standout performances each. The junior Humiston took first place in the 200 free and second in the 100 free. Woody took first in both the 100 fly and the 100 breaststroke and was named the Division I Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet. Woody and Humiston later were joined by teammate Evan Brinson Merced after he took second in the 200 IM.
Also making the First Team was Newark/Lyons junior Luciano Rank, who took first in the 50 free. Palmyra-Macedon had the most representatives in the First Team with eight, North Rose-Wolcott had three swimmers on the team, Geneva/Mynderse had three, Williamson/Marion/Sodus had two and Rank was the lone Newark/Lyons swimmer to be named to the First Team.
In Division II, five Gananda swimmers were named to the First Team, four Naples swimmers, four from Midlakes and three from Marcus Whitman. Gananda head coach David Seither was named Coach of the Year and Marcus Whitman junior Brendan Laity was named the Outstanding Performer of the Meet after his staggering four victories. Laity won the 200 and 500 freestyle races and then helped his relay teams to victory in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.