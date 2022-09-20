GENEVA — Throughout sports, hard work is paid off at some point. On Saturday, Geneva was awarded its first three world taekwondo black belts.
Hwa Rang Kwan promoted three students, 17-year old Benjamin Aguilera, 12-year old Kevin Aguilera and 40-year old Adam Nielsen to a First Degree Black Belt. Master Micah Ehler, who owns the school and is its head instructor, said they are the first in Geneva to achieve that status.
“Today was amazing,” Ehler said Saturday in a press release. “Over the past four years I have watched today’s testers grow into a stronger, more confident, and healthier version of themselves. The discipline and commitment needed to obtain a black belt is extraordinary. They never gave up. They remained dedicated to their training during the hardest parts of the pandemic, pushed through injuries and exhaustion. They have experienced the emotions that come with failure, and experienced the joy of victory. I am very proud of them.”
This was no easy task for the three to achieve their dream of being a black belt; it took tons of hard work.
The intense 6 1/2-hour test started with a 5k run, 100 push-ups, 100 leg raises and a five-minute plank.
They were tested on their technical skills with kicking, poomsae (forms), striking, self-defense, sparring, and board breaking.
It wasn’t just the physical pain they had to fight through, they also were required to write an essay on how their training in Taekwondo has impacted their lives.
It was a dream come true for Kevin Aguilera, after achieving the Amateur Athletic Union National championship in 2021.