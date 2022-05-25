CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and GENEVA — It’s been a memorable few weeks for brothers Ryan and Drew Fishback.
Within 14 days, Geneva freshman Drew Fishback won his second sectional tennis title, earned a berth to the New York State Championship and helped lead the No. 3-seed Panthers to a Class B1 quarterfinal win over No. 6 seed Hornell on Tuesday, 4-1.
In that same time frame, Drew’s older brother and former Geneva Panther state champion, Ryan, earned a National Collegiate Athletic Association doubles tournament berth playing for Virginia Tech and was awarded the Elite 90 award for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship for having highest GPA in NCAA field.
Alongside his doubles partner Jordan Chrysostom, Fishback took on the third-ranked doubles team in the country Jake Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor on Tuesday. After going up 2-0 in the first set, Bass and Lah defeated Fishback and Chrysostom 6-4, 6-3.
Fishback and Chrysostom spent most of the season ranked in the top 35, reaching as high as No. 9 in the March 9 ITA Rankings.
Majoring in biochemistry, Ryan was presented with the Elite 90 Award on Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Ill. ahead of the start of doubles competition.
The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.
Back in Geneva, Drew led the Panthers to a Class B1 team sectional victory over Hornell. Drew faced off against Hornell’s Colin McCumiskey and continued his undefeated season with a 6-0, 6-0 win on Tuesday, helping the Panthers to a 4-1 Class B1 quarterfinals victory.
Geneva got a big win in the No. 2 singles slot from Joe Paynter. After losing the first set 2-6, the senior Paynter battled back and won the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 over Dane Thompson.
The doubles teams for the Panthers took care of business to seal the win. No. 1 doubles team of Owen Sellers and Seth Palmer won 6-4, 6-4 while the No. 2 team of Desmond Carson and Matt Catucci won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The Panthers will face off against the No. 2-seed Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Class B1 semifinals.
Last Thursday, Drew won a 10-game pro set 10-0 then defeated Harley/Allendale-Columbia’s Joseph Xia 6-0 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In Friday’s semifinal he beat Brighton’s Rahul Ravi 6-1 6-1 and clinched the state qualifier title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Pittsford-Sutherland’s Brady Thyroff.
The New York State Championship is next month in Flushing Meadows from June 2-4.
All in all, the Fishback family has lot to celebrate this month, and given the talent level of both Drew and Ryan, the celebration may continue into June.