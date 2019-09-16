GENEVA — Terry Tiller did not buy a lottery ticket last week, but perhaps he should have.
The 64-year-old from Lyons accomplished something that is more rare than a major league baseball pitcher throwing a no-hitter — and he did it twice.
In the span of nine days, Tiller made two hole-in-ones at Big Oak Golf Course — the majority of golfers go their entire lives without recording one ace.
Tiller’s first 1 came in the Big Oak club championship on the par-3 seventh hole. From about 175 yards out, Tiller swung his 5-iron and the ball rolled in for the third hole-in-one of his golfing career.
“The last one was around six years ago,” Tiller said about his most recent hole-in-one.
He wouldn’t have to wait nearly that long for his next one.
Nine days later, Tiller was the envy of every golfer on the planet when he holed out on the 17th hole in Big Oak’s Senior League. On the 115-yard par-3, Tiller smoked a 50 degree wedge that rolled right into the cup for his fourth ace.
If that wasn’t enough, he flirted with another ace in the same round.
“The ball was going right at the flag,” Tiller said of the near ace. “It bounced right by it and ended up about 15 feet past the pin.”
Tiller has been playing golf at Big Oak for the past 10 years. He began playing golf when he was 16.
“That’s a lot of swings,” Tiller joked.