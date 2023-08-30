Penn Yan Academy Athletic Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2023 inductees. The class is built of two athletes, two coaches, one team and two significant contributors who will be officially inducted on Friday, Sept. 29.
Dinner will be at 6 p.m. in the Penn Yan Academy Cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased for $15. Reservations for dinner are required and can be made by calling the Penn Yan Academy Main Office at (315) 536-4408.
The ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. in the PYA Auditorium and will be free and open to the public.
Here is a look at this year’s class:
The 1967-68 Boys Basketball Team, The 1975 Club, The ABC Club, Gordon Robeson (1953), Scott Shoff (1996), Coach Marty Kubli and Coach John Manley.
The 1967-68 Boys Basketball Team
Things didn’t start particularly well for the eventual Section V Class A champions in 1967. One win and five losses put the team into a deep hole before Christmas break. However, upon their return, the Mustangs went on to win nine of their next 12 games to earn eligibility for sectional play, and that is when they shined brightest.
A first-round defeat of LeRoy was followed by a historic win over Arcade. Not only did the Mustangs knock off the reigning champs, but they ended Arcade’s 31-game win streak and disrupted what would have been a three-peat for Arcade, which won the year before and after. In the finals, the Mustangs defeated Pal-Mac to win the title at the War Memorial. The “Cinderella” Mustangs as they became known were synonymous with never giving up, teamwork and dedication to the sport and one another.
Players included: Pat Chapman, Lee Collins, Amby Cook, Chuck Havens, Chuck Jensen, Alan Kurz, Brian Legs, Mike Miller, Bob Parolee, Chuck Pulver, Jeff Rice and Norm Worth. John Fulkrod, Carroll “Corky” Johnson and Russell “Skip” Super joined the team in sectionals. The Cinderella Mustangs were coached by Jerry Turner alongside Jim Toole and Steve Darrow. The team’s scorekeeper was Doug Wager.
The 1975 Club
In 1975, voters rejected the budget for the academic year on two separate occasions. The result was an austerity budget that would have altogether eliminated extracurricular activities for all, including sports. Parents, businesses and community members approached the Board of Education to ask permission to fund the extracurriculars. The group was open to any person wishing to help financially or those able to donate time and energy. Led by Co-Chairs Bob Legault and Bill Whitaker, Secretary Don Stork and Treasurer Harold Forshey, the club raised funds for the fall programs while adding boys soccer as an athletic program. In October of ‘75, the group needed to begin another round of fundraising. Led by President Harold Forshey, VP Herb Fitch, Secretary Stork and Treasurer Nick Pallar met and exceeded their goals for all programs.
The ABC Club
In 1991, following another rejected budget, the Penn Yan Board of Education again declared another austerity budget. Almost immediately, a group called the ABC Club (Activities Booster Club) was formed to support extracurricular activities offered by the district for the 1991-92 school year, much like the 1975 Club. Membership for the ABC Club numbered around 250.
Elected to leadership roles were Bob Church (president), Bruce Hansen (VP), Ruth Bouchard (secretary) and Steve Marchionda (treasurer). Through donations by families and businesses, and the work of hundreds of students, parents and friends, the ABC Club raised enough in fundraisers to make three payments to PYCSD for a total of nearly $75,000.
Scott Shoff, Class of 1996
A 1996 graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Shoff earned 11 varsity letters in football, wrestling and lacrosse. A two-way starter on the football field, Shoff was named to the all-league team. On the wrestling mat, he placed first in the League and second in Sectionals while earning the Varsity Club Award and several FL West recognitions. Shoff was a natural leader, serving as a captain in multiple sports.
He went on to compete at Alfred State as a member of the lacrosse team where he was named Most Valuable Player. Shoff passed away far too early at the age of 22. Each spring, the Scott L. Shoff Memorial Award is presented the PYA student most interested in furthering their education in agriculture.
Gordon Robeson, Class of 1953
A three-sport athlete, Robeson played football, basketball and baseball at PYA. He was a standout basketball player, earning First Team All-Conference in 1952 and ’53. Following high school, Robeson played basketball for Alfred State College where he was a team captain and named the college’s Athlete of the Year.
At Alfred State, Robeson was one of the first basketball stars. During his two seasons on the team, he helped the Pioneers to a 21-16 record and was known for his hard play and spunk on the court and great ability at the foul line. He shot 85% from the line during the 1953-54 season and 81.9% during the 1954-55 season. During the 1954-55 season he served as team captain and was named second team All-Empire State Basketball Conference after scoring 344 points on the season (17.2 points per game average). Robeson also helped the team to a program best, at the time, 14-6 record.
Robeson also competed in the hurdles for the track and field team, served as the vice president of his class, and was secretary of Psi Delta. He was inducted into the Alfred State College Hall of Fame in 2005.
Robeson went on to enlist in the Army where he served as a Vietnamese interpreter while stationed in the Philippines. Following a degree from Kent State, Robeson worked in international trade and recently passed away in 2022.
Coach John Manley
Joining his son Michael in the PYA Hall of Fame, John Manley coached numerous sports at Penn Yan throughout his 38 years as a physical education teacher in the district. After serving as an assistant coach on the football team with several sectional titles, Manley took over the football program in 1986 and coached through 2000.
During his tenure, he led the Mustangs to several successful seasons and 13 sectional appearances, including back-to-back championship games in 1994 and ’95. He also coached three Eddie Meath All-Star games. In the spring, Manley coached softball and helped steer the Mustangs to two sectional title and many league championships.
Following his time as head coach of the football team, Manley coached the running backs at Hobart College for 19 seasons. In 18 of his 19 seasons, Manley oversaw the development of an All-Liberty League running back including four 1,000-yard rushers.
Coach Marty Kubli
Longtime coach, teacher and Penn Yan Academy graduate Class of 1974, Marty Kubli guided Penn Yan softball to four sectional titles and as many league titles during his 26 years at the helm. Kubli spent three seasons as the JV softball coach before taking over as head coach in 1992. He mentored many softball players who advanced to play at the collegiate level.
After retiring from coaching in 2018, Kubli remained dedicated to supporting Penn Yan athletics and is the Finger Lakes East representative for Section V.