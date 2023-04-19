GENEVA — Five years have passed since the Statesmen Athletic Association Board of Directors inducted the 21st class of the Hobart College Athletics Hall of Fame. This Saturday, the 10-member 22nd class will be inducted and honored during an on-campus ceremony.
The class, quite simply, is full of champions.
There are Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman Ali Marpet, Division III National Champion hockey coach Mark Taylor, two-time Division III National Champion and 1982 overall national player of the year in Division III Kevin Martin, and more.
The class will increase the Hall of Fame to 135 legendary Statesmen.
Here is a quick snapshot at the careers of the Class of 2023:
Ali Marpet, Class of 2015Marpet’s résumé speaks for itself at this point. The All-American lineman for the Statesmen retired in following a Super Bowl-winning, Pro Bowl career with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the age of 28. On Monday, April 17, Marpet celebrated his 30th birthday.
At Hobart, Marpet was a three-year starter at left tackle, helping the Statesmen win four consecutive Liberty League Championships. He was a three-time All-Liberty League first-team selection and became the first lineman to be voted the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2014. Marpet and his teammates compiled a four-year record of 41-5, appearing in four straight NCAA playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinal round in 2012 and ’14.
During his senior year, Marpet turned enough heads to earn an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. His performance there merited an invitation to the NFL Combine, which led to him being selected 61st overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming the highest selected Division III player in history.
Marpet started every game he played for the Bucs, including Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. He played in the 2022 Pro Bowl before announcing his retirement after a seven-year career.
Tyre Coleman, Class of 2015A three-time D3football.com All-American, Coleman wreaked havoc in the backfield of Liberty League teams for four seasons. The four-time All-Liberty League selection holds the Hobart records for career tackles for loss (94.5) and career sacks (51) while also compiling 224 tackles, 16 pass breakups and 13 forced fumbles. Coleman is one of three Statesmen to record 13 or more sacks in a season and the only one to do it more than once.
He set season records for tackles for loss (30.5) and sacks (17.5) in 2012 as the Statesmen advanced to the third round of the NCAA playoffs for the first time in program history.
The three-time D3football.com East Region Defensive Player of the Year was named the 2014 D3football.com National Defensive Player of the Year. Coleman set the program record for sacks in a game with 4.5 at Utica in 2012 and capped his career with a record breaking six tackles for loss against No. 4 Wesley in the third round of the 2014 NCAA playoffs.
Keith Longo, Class of 2009One of the best goalies ever to lace up for Hobart, Longo graduated with the career records for wins (51), saves (2,636), shutouts (8), save percentage (.930) and goals against average (2.30) and was a two-time All-American. His career save percentage stood as the NCAA Division III record for three seasons. As a senior, the 2009 Francis L. “Babe” Kraus ’24 Memorial Award winner broke the program’s season records for wins (18), saves (876), save percentage (.939) and GAA (2.08) while backstopping the Statesmen to the NCAA semifinals.
As a first-year, Longo put together a shutout streak of 180:24, which at the time was the sixth longest in D3 history. As a junior, he recorded a career-high 48 saves against No. 6 Manhattanville. Longo capped off his career with an invitation to participate in the NCAA Frozen Four Skills Challenge in Washington, D.C. After graduation, Longo signed a professional contract with the Amarillo Gorillas of the Central Hockey League.
Shawn Mizro, Class of 2007Mizro graduated with many Hobart football career records as one of the best quarterbacks in program history. The three-year starter completed 455 passes for 6,097 yards and 61 touchdowns with a 134.9 pass efficiency rating. He was 26-6 as a starter and helped the Statesmen win three conference championships and make four consecutive postseason appearances.
In 2004, Mizro broke the Hobart season records for passing yards (2,253), passing touchdowns (30) and total offense (2,274). During his senior season, Mizro broke Hall of Famer Craig Swanson’s career passing yards record, ending his career as the first Statesman with 6,000-plus passing yards and the first with 60-plus passing TDs.
Mark TaylorThe winningest coach in Hobart hockey history and a 2022-23 Division III National Champion, Taylor has compiled a 378-174-54 record in 22 seasons behind the bench. He’s led the Statesmen to 21 consecutive winning seasons, 16 more than the program had in the 22 varsity seasons before his appointment.
Taylor’s teams have been selected to 12 NCAA tournaments, advancing to the semifinal round in 2006, 2009 and 2019 before winning it all in 2023 with a 3-2 overtime win over Adrian College. He’s been a finalist for the AHCA Coach of the Year Award seven times and won the 2023 NEHC Coach of the Year, the 2023 USCHO Coach of the Year and the 2023 AHCA Division III Coach of the Year.
In 2023, Taylor guided the United States to a silver medal at the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid. The U.S. hockey team went 5-2-0 in the tournament picking up wins over Great Britain, Korea, Kazakhstan Hungary and Japan. The Americans won Group B and won just their second medal in the tournament.
Rob Pisanelli, Class of 2000Pisanelli played in 99 career games, producing 1,647 career points for Hobart basketball. He graduated second on Hobart’s all-time points list, just 16 points behind Hall of Famer Mike Masino ’88. The 2000 Francis L. “Babe” Kraus ’24 Memorial Award winner, Pisanelli was voted the UCAA Player of the Year while receiving All-America honorable mention from D3hoops.com as a senior.
A four-year starter, Pisanelli started 90 consecutive games and was a two-time recipient of the Butler-Ford Award as team MVP. During his senior season, he was fifth in the nation in scoring, recording 598 points, the fourth-highest total in program history. Pisanelli led the Statesmen with 23.9 points per game and a .829 free throw percentage, while shooting a career-high .491 from the floor and .403 from 3-point range.
Kevin Martin, Class of 1981A two-time winner of the USILA William C. Stiles Award, which is presented to the national defenseman of the year, Martin was also the 1982 overall national player of the year in Division III. The four-year letter winner collected 220 career ground balls and added nine points on three goals and six assists. He played in four NCAA tournaments, including three national championship games, capturing two titles.
An attackman for Cortland High School, Martin switched to defense when he arrived at Hobart. He played his first full season on defense as a sophomore, contributing on man down, close defense and as a defensive middie. Martin took the 1980 season off, but returned to the roster in 1981 and emerged as a leader of a defensive unit that limited opponents to 8.13 goals per game. Martin and his teammates limited Fairleigh Dickinson, Washington (Md.) and Cortland to a mere 6.0 goals per game as Hobart won its second straight NCAA Division III National Championship.
Martin capped his collegiate career with 85 ground balls and six points as the Statesmen once again climbed to the pinnacle of Division III.
Scott Petosa, Class of 1980Petosa was a four-year letter-winning lacrosse attackman and a two-time national champion and a two-time All-American. He recorded 145 career points on 93 goals and 52 assists, graduating ninth on the assists list and 10th in goals and points.
Petosa contributed 17 goals and nine assists as a first-year, helping the Statesmen log an undefeated 15-0 record, culminating in a 23-13 win over Washington in the Division II national championship game. A year later, he posted career-highs with 33 goals, 46 points and 70 ground balls as Hobart went 13-2 and appeared in the program’s seventh straight national championship game. The string of title games came to an end in 1979, but Petosa’s 36-point season earned him second team All-American honors. He led Hobart back to the mountain top in 1980 as the Statesmen captured the inaugural NCAA Division III Championship. Petosa led all scorers in the tournament with 17 points, finishing the 12-2 season with 19 goals and 18 assists.
Retired from the U.S. Air Force, Petosa’s military career included teaching and coaching at the Air Force Academy. He led the Falcons to their first NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship appearance in 1988 and was voted the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference Coach of the Year four times.
Jeffrey Thon, Class of 1977A two-sport athlete, Thon excelled on the gridiron and the diamond for the Statesmen. He earned four letters in football and three in baseball and was the 1977 Francis L. “Babe” Kraus ’24 Memorial Award winner.
The quarterback for Hobart’s wishbone offense, Thon also handled kicking duties. He was 25-10 as a starter, graduated with the records for PAT kicks made (102) and field goals made (12) and was third in career points (180). An All-ICAC selection in 1976, he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown against Ithaca.
After the 1975 season, Thon earned the football team’s MVP Award and the Vincent S. Welch Memorial Award for his scholarship, sportsmanship and perseverance. He was the recipient of the Paul Vogt Trophy as the team’s most improved player in 1973.
In baseball, Thon played shortstop, helping the Statesmen set a season record for double plays during his first season. As a junior, he hit a pair of home runs and clubbed a double for good measure during a game against Union. Thon didn’t play baseball as a senior so he could complete an internship.
Harold Draffen, Class of 1975 A two-time first team All-American lacrosse midfielder, Draffen led Hobart to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division II national championship game. He produced 103 points in 31 career games, helping the Statesmen to 27 wins against just four losses in 1974 and 1975.
He finished his first season with the Statesmen as the top scoring midfielder (fourth on the team overall), logging 35 goals and nine assists. Draffen was named a team captain for the 1975 season. He and his teammates rode a 12-game winning streak into the 1975 national championship game, suffering a one-goal defeat to Cortland. Draffen recorded 43 goals and 16 assists in Hobart’s 13-2 campaign.
Draffen transferred to Hobart after leading Nassau Community College to back-to-back NJCAA national championships. He was inducted into the Long Island-Metropolitan Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1999 and the NCC Hall of Fame in 2014.