GENEVA — 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of a disc golf course being put into place on the Geneva lakefront.
However, a decade of play — mixed with harsh winters, rain, snow, ice storms and a pandemic — means the beloved 12-hole course is due for a bit of an upgrade. At least that’s what Wesley Greco, owner of Lake City Hobbies on Exchange Street, thinks.
The city thought so too.
Sitting in the nostalgic store on the corner of Castle and Exchange streets are 18 brand-new disc golf baskets, not yet removed from their boxes. But before they are installed, there seems to be more than just new baskets in the works for the course.
“This past year we started putting a new plan together working with the Rec department and the city,” Greco said. “The city OK’d the purchase of 18 new baskets. So now there’s talk of an installation of an 18-hole course, which we’ve been hoping for, for quite some time now. We’re working on seeing it come together between now and the end of summer — sooner than later, we would hope.”
The baskets are a part of a growing movement to breathe new life into the disc golf course in the coming weeks and months. Along with many of the original designers of the course and other disc golf players, Greco is working toward a rejuvenated disc golf course and related amenities.
“We’re hopefully going to be pitching some community incentives to businesses again for (hole) sponsorships,” Greco said. “We’re going to be campaigning a bit like we did originally to sell sponsorships and get more businesses involved.”
Given the admittedly confusing logistics of land ownership at the lakefront, the course currently sits, as designed originally, at 12 holes.
“We’re working toward an 18-hole course and we’re hoping to get to that point,” Greco said.
The existing 12 baskets are in “OK” shape, according to Greco. While the city dug them up and refurbished them just before the pandemic, many of the baskets have understandable damage from a decade of being neighbors with Seneca Lake.
“The city freshened them up some years ago, but I think everybody is looking forward to the new baskets,” Greco said. “The new baskets are just phenomenal. They are bigger targets, the baskets are more accommodating, they have cross chains; just better targets all around.
“Ultimately, I think that throughout the pandemic, disc golf has grown throughout the country — significantly. It’s the perfect activity for outdoors, fresh air, exercise, etc. Down here, it’s phenomenal on the lakefront. You got the lake on one side, the highway and the railroad on the other side — it’s the perfect blend of town and country.”
The existing baskets are still usable, and with 18 new ones waiting to be put in, there is also talk about placing baskets throughout the city, in neighborhood parks like those on Jefferson Avenue and Brook Street.
Greco spoke of the possibility of a city-wide tournament that would begin at neighborhood parks and end at the course down by the lake. Given the skyrocketing popularity of the sport, it could make for some interesting tournament play.
“We could have an inner-community tournament where you have to go to the different playgrounds, play one or two holes, and then have the finishing tournament down at the lake,” Greco said. “There’s a lot of ideas flying around and a lot of potential with community involvement. All ideas are welcome, and we would like input from the community and people that are interested to make sure that it is a community project.”
The push for a refurbished and renewed disc golf course may become a reality sooner than later: Greco was named the vice chair of recreation for the city of Geneva recently. Joan Barnard chairs the department.
Disc golf seemed like a perfect tonic during the pandemic, allowing people to be outside, spread out, and remain active when social distancing was paramount. Now, it has become a beloved sport by outdoor enthusiasts, and the Geneva course may be getting a facelift at the perfect time.
“It’s just a great way to spend an afternoon outside with your family or your friends and just relax,” Greco said.