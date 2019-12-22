In football, judging the most impactful athletes on defense is an inexact science. Is the guy averaging double figures in tackles more important than the defender creating turnovers? How about the guys in the trenches disrupting what an offense is trying to do?
That is the dilemma our staff faced when determining our 2019 Finger Lakes Times Defensive Player of the Year.
Geneva High School senior Malik Gramling, Newark High School junior Dillan Hernandez and Penn Yan Academy junior Mekhi Mahan are linebackers who resemble tackling machines. Each averaged more than 10 a game during the recently completed campaign.
Palmyra-Macedon senior Nate Mayou is one of those often-overlooked defensive linemen who make it hard on the player opposite him.
Ultimately, we settled on Geneva High School senior Dugan Doeblin as our Defensive Player of the Year. Why? His knack for finding the ball.
Doeblin recorded five interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2019, as well as racking up 20 passes defended. He returned one interception and one fumble for scores, and had a second interception-return TD negated by penalty.
“I was really surprised, very pleasantly surprised,” Doeblin said upon learning he was our staff’s choice as top defender. “There were a lot of good defensive players on our team, and there were a bunch of kids throughout the league that had good years.
“Coach (Mike) Pane put a lot of trust in the coverage, especially if I was sure I knew where the ball was going to go. A lot of times it was like I was playing quarterback back there.”
Doeblin was a big reason the Panthers finished plus-9 in turnover differential.
He felt like a Week 2 victory over Hornell — after losing a tough, 20-14 opener at Greece Athena, Geneva shut out the Red Raiders in the second half of a 46-20 victory — signaled what the Panthers could do on defense.
“Probably the highlight for me was the Hornell game, when one of our defensive lineman caused a fumble and I picked it up and ran it back,” Doeblin said. “It kind of sealed the game for us.”
Geneva wound up qualifying for the Class B sectional tournament a year after missing out. Livonia, which wound up winning the championship, outlasted the Panthers 39-28 in the first round.
“It was a tough loss against a good opponent that had a good run in the postseason,” Doeblin said. “We actually played one of our better games, but it just came down to them having some bigger guys on the other side of the ball.
“It’s nice to know we got back to sectionals this year after a rough year last year before. Even today, knowing that I won’t be able to play high school football again, it’s tough to think about.”