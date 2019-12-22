As the 2019 football season wound down, Brad Patchett would see his tenure as Palmyra-Macedon head coach come to an end after six years at the helm.
The Red Raiders sent him out with a bang.
Pal-Mac pulled off the upset of the year in the first round of Class B sectionals, steamrolling No. 2-seeded Batavia 32-15. The No. 7 seed Red Raiders showed that it wasn’t a fluke, hanging with No. 3 Honeoye Falls-Lima before falling 14-12.
“Our season, we’re really happy,” Patchett said with a reminiscent smile. “Where we’ve come the last few years as a program is a step in the right direction.
“We surprised some teams this year. The Batavia win in sectionals was huge for us and got some nice momentum going into the off-season.”
The Red Raiders’ improvement during the 2019 campaign resulted in Patchett being named Finger Lakes Times Coach of the Year.
“I was surprised,” Patchett said when he learned of the award. “It was a nice surprise to get at the end of the year. We thought we had a pretty successful season, and it was nice to get some validation.”
Pal-Mac, which ended up 4-5, started slowly with losses to University Prep and Wayne by a combined 50-6. Patchett rallied his players, and they responded with a 25-22 triumph over Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep and a 21-14 overtime conquest of Hornell.
“It took us a little while to realize that we could compete with everybody,” said Patchett, who was 16-34 in six seasons at Pal-Mac. “We saw the schedule when it came out, and even in the back of their minds the kids (probably) had some doubts, so we came out first game of the year and had a decent showing and knew that we were in the game. We came out Week 2 and laid an egg, and then that Week 3 win against Kearney was huge for us. The kids really bought in and believed, and we put together a nice rest of the season after that.”
After a stinging Homecoming loss to Geneva by a touchdown, the Red Raiders readjusted and had their best game of the regular season, smashing Midlakes 51-13. Heading into sectionals sporting a No. 7 seed, Pal-Mac was a heavy underdog against Batavia, a state finalist in 2018. After springing their surprise, they came within a whisker of earning a trip to the Class B final.
Patchett is now teaching physical education at Penn Yan Elementary School. He will look to join Mustangs head coach Tim McBride’s staff in 2020.