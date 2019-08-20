On Monday it was announced that the NFL plans on resuming talks about shortening the preseason and expanding the postseason from 12 teams to 14 teams. I, for one, see many issues with this that wouldn’t pan out for the betterment of the game.
First and foremost, I will say that preseason games are of importance, contrary to popular opinion. Coaching staffs need live reps against other teams to truly evaluate their roster spots, and I don’t think they can do that effectively in three games — especially when most of the starters rest until game 3 — aka the “dress rehearsal.”
Second, it’s pretty hard for the NFL to find six quality playoff teams that are competitive. By throwing in two more teams they’re just asking for disaster, considering you’ll be guaranteed to have a team with a losing record in the mix — a diehard NFL fan will say a 7-9 team doesn’t belong in the playoffs.
The 2010 Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs with a 7-9 record thanks to winning a very lousy NFC West that year. Shockingly, they beat the Saints 41-36 on Wild Card Weekend, but fell to Chicago 35-24 in the Divisional Round. My point is I don’t see many No. 7 seeds with a 7-9 record repeating that kind of magic.
The 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2007 New York Giants and 2010 Green Bay Packers all won the Super Bowl as Nos. 5 or 6 seeds. Aside from those teams, most 5s and 6s struggle to make it to the Conference Championship. Do you really think a 7 seed could make it that far year in and year out?
There are 32 teams in the NFL; with 14 teams in the playoff mix, that’s practically half the league in the playoffs. In the NBA, 16 out of the 30 teams make the postseason; that’s over half the league. The NHL also has 16 teams make the postseason out of 31 (32 come 2021 when Seattle has a franchise). A lot of the diehard fans I’ve talked who follow those leagues say that the playoffs are too long. Granted, they play a best-of-seven series, whereas the NFL is one-and-done each round.
The NHL’s St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup this past June as an No. 8 seed was remarkable considering they were dead last in league back in January. That doesn’t happen in the NFL. If a team gets off to a sluggish start then gets on a hot streak, they’re lucky just to make the postseason.
The one positive I’ll take away from this proposal is that teams that typically struggle making the postseason now have a better chance. Hey, who knows? This may be how my Lions end up making their first Super Bowl appearance, and I’d support that.
In a nutshell, I’ll lean on this old saying: “If ain’t broke don’t fix it.” All the NFL is trying to do is grab more cash, which is perfectly fine, but it’s not worth hurting the game just to add a few dollars to your bank account.
