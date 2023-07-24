GORHAM — When Marcus Whitman Central School district began its multi-million dollar capital project, among the new athletic facilities was the resurfacing of the Whitman tennis courts. Front of mind for Athletic Director Paul Lahue and Superintendent Dr. Chris Brown was community inclusion with the new facilities.
Part of that inclusiveness has come in the form of one of the country’s fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
On the recently-repainted tennis courts are muted blue lines outlining the boundaries of a pickleball court, and players have begun flocking to the school to play in Saturday sessions.
“We went through a major capital project which led to a lot of updates and athletics was included,” Lahue said. “Within the project we had the courts redone but in the process of it we discussed adding pickleball lines to the courts for our kids here and the community.”
Pickleball — a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — can be played between the dimensions of a tennis court. Each side of the net is 22-feet long and the baselines are 20 feet wide. Painting lines down on a court is relatively simple, inexpensive and acts much like a multi-use turf facility. Marcus Whitman’ six tennis courts also act as six pickleball courts.
With the campus empty for summer, Lahue and tennis coach Jeff Anthony have begun hosting Saturday sessions for community members from 9-11 a.m. The six courts are open to all age and skill groups; 13 beginners and veterans showed up for the first session on June 15. Twenty-one players showed up this past Saturday, including a group of tourists visiting from Boston for the weekend. Courts will be open every Saturday through August.
“It’s a lot of fun and you can play it very successfully if you’re a beginner or a veteran,” Lahue said. “Thirteen folks showed up to play last Saturday with varying levels from beginners to a pair that are vets. It was neat because we did brief instruction on gameplay, rules, to make sure people knew how to play. It was really well-received and people were interested in coming back. I’m hoping it starts to grow and become a community event every week through the summer.”
With the point of community engagement and inclusion in mind, the pickleball courts are the latest facility open to those in the immediate community as well as those outside of it.
“Our superintended Dr. Brown was huge on having this be a place that the community has access to and the courts are an extension of that,” Lahue said.
Though courts are available in spots around Upstate New York, Lahue reports that some of the players showing up on Saturdays say there is a shortage of courts. The group from Boston reported that courts in their city are growing, but cost $125 per hour to rent, at minimum.
Demand for the sport is as high as it’s ever been and continues to grow. Whitman’s courts may be a beacon for players to come to, and also may encourage other Section V schools to paint the lines on existing tennis courts.
And, why not? It’s an inexpensive way to add another sport to a campus’ repertoire and provides another outlet for students and community members to engage in.
“I’ve heard from people that play regularly that courts are in demand,” Lahue said. “We can offer six more courts and have some sort of circuit that’s growing in our area.”
As far as the future of the sport goes, pickleball has already made waves at the professional level and tournaments are fast growing. Someday, pickleball may very well be a sponsored varsity sport in Section V. If that happens, Marcus Whitman can stake a claim as one of the first schools to offer it.
But right now, players seem to be enjoying the casual nature of the Saturday sessions, and that’s exactly what Lahue was hoping for.