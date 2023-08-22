WATKINS GLEN — The weekend seemed to go by in a flash, just like William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet in his fifth win of the season. Another sold-out grandstand, a multi-year partnership extension between Go Bowling and Watkins Glen, three winners under the age of 26 and enough memories to last a lifetime ... or until next year’s race.
Here are three (and a half) things learned from another epic racing weekend at The Glen:
It’s possible to dominate
Despite the Xfinity Shriner’s Children 200 and the ARCA Menards General Tire 100 races going down to the last lap and indeed last turn, respectively, William Byron’s performance on Sunday showed it is indeed possible to dominate nearly an entire race at The Glen in the Next Gen NASCAR.
Starting in second position, Byron was passed early on by Michael McDowell, who went on to pass Hamlin and lead the race for 16 laps. Byron soon retook the lead on lap 22, lost it for one lap to AJ Allmendinger and gained it back for the vast majority of the race. A one-lap lead from Kyle Busch meant virtually nothing as Byron led 66 of the 90 laps.
“Yeah, I would have to think about that a little bit, though,” Byron said when asked if he felt like it was his most dominant race win. “But it definitely feels really good, just a huge credit to the race team behind me. I want to thank Max Papis. My first road course win and we worked years and years for this.”
Elliott is now against the wall
Everything that could have gone Elliott’s way over the weekend did not. A poor qualifying in which he did not get the most out of the car had him starting 15th on the grid. Elliott did make up positions early on in the race by putting his foot down. Once he got into 13th position his crew chief had him pit ahead of the rest of the field.
The strategy gave Elliott a clear track and he advanced all the way up to sixth position. While pitting early gave Elliott a free track to put the hammer down, he did not stretch his fuel the way he needed over the 55 laps. As a result, his car ran out of gas on lap 55 and came to a halt at the inner loop, bringing in the lone caution period of Sunday’s race that lasted four laps.
During a post-race press conference with the media, vice president of Hendrick Motorsports and racing legend Jeff Gordon said, “Clearly (a) miscalculation with the 9 car and that was huge. He came in a little bit short the first stop, and so they were trying to stretch it to get closer on the strategy of others. ... The fuel just wasn’t there. It was really unfortunate.”
Heading into Daytona with just one playoff spot up for grabs, Elliott likened the odds to walking into Vegas and hitting the jackpot on the first slot machine pull.
Bubba Wallace holds the final spot by 32 points.
“Just executed really,” Wallace said after the race.
No new race winner Sunday helps his cause in pursuing his first ever Playoff berth.
“I’m proud of myself and that’s the first time I’ve felt proud of myself after a road course race,” Wallace said. “Just executed and didn’t lose focus, maybe one time. And that’s the difference-maker. You’ve got to stay on it in these places. Hats off to my team for sticking with me and believing in me.
“Great day for the 23-team,” he added. “Now we get to go into Daytona, still stressful as hell but it takes a little bit of the edge off.”
Young guns are coming
Forty-three-year-old Martin Truex Jr. entered Watkins first in the standings. Forty-year-old Denny Hamlin qualified on pole. Thirty-eight-year old Michael McDowell led the race for 16 laps.
And yet, when the asphalt pebbles settled on Sunday, the combined age of the winners of three races over the weekend at Watkins Glen International wouldn’t qualify for Medicare.
Eighteen-year-old Jesse Love, 20-year-old Sam Mayer and 25-year-old William Byron represented the new wave of scorching hot young racing talent in stock car racing. Love and Mayer stuck out their chests and won their races on the final lap, showing that the moment was not too big to get done what was needed.
On the other side of the spectrum, Byron utterly dominated Sunday’s race to earn his fifth win of the season, two more than any other driver and is beginning to prove himself worthy of wearing the No. 24 on his Chevrolet.
However long the revered vets of the sport stick around, they will have a hard time competing against the next generation of drivers, even in the Next Gen cars.
Extra Lap
For the eighth consecutive year, the grandstands at Watkins Glen International were completely sold out, as announced before Sunday’s race.
The grandstand sellout follows The Glen recording a third consecutive sellout for infield camping, announced at the beginning of August — the earliest the track has sold out infield camping in recent years — as well as the announcement that Go Bowling and WGI have extended their partnership with a multi-year agreement.
“Watkins Glen International has some of the best fans in NASCAR, who come out to see great competition and spend time with their families and friends at our scenic venue,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “The drivers feel their energy as they race around the track seeing at packed house at every turn, making this sold-out facility one of the absolute best to race at for both the industry and our incredible fanbase.”