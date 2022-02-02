LYONS — A highly-anticipated non-league boys basketball matchup is set for this Friday when the Finger Lakes East-leading Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders travel down Route 31 to Atwood Gymnasium to take on the undefeated Lyons Lions.
The junior varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the varsity tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Fans must have a ticket to enter the game and all individuals in kindergarten or higher need a ticket to enter. Tickets are free but must be picked up.
Students may pick up one ticket on Wednesday during their lunch period from Mrs. Schott. You must be eligible to receive a ticket.
The remaining tickets will be offered Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. and fans can pick them up in the middle school/high school front foyer until all tickets are gone.
Each person may receive up to two tickets each and no tickets will be offered at the door on Friday night.