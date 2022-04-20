SENECA FALLS — There were smiles, laughter, love and few tears at Mynderse Academy middle school on Tuesday afternoon, all to celebrate a man that has dedicated over half of his life to student-athletes.
Ron Fleury has coached boys and girls track and field, cross country since graduating from SUNY Cortland in 1969. On Tuesday at Mynderse Academy, the outdoor track was officially named in his honor with a proper ceremony and plaque.
“I was surprised, I didn’t expect it,” Fleury said on his initial thoughts of the track being named after him.
The track has been named after Fleury since 2021 but the pandemic and Fleury’s successful battle with cancer last year continually delayed the official ceremony. With Tuesday’s weather conditions pushing the ceremony to inside, the middle school gym welcomed friends, family, colleagues, coaches and more to help honor a Seneca Falls legend.
After graduating from Port Byron High School in 1964, Fleury helped lead SUNY Cortland to its first SUNYAC cross country championships in 1967. They repeated as champions the following year.
What brought Fleury to Mynderse Academy was a job opening in the junior high school. He was hired and began teaching mathematics the following August after graduating college in 1969 all the way to his teaching retirement in 2000.
Though he retired from teaching he continued as a coach and is still going today.
A few things have stopped Fleury from coaching: injuries sustained from a car accidents in the late 1970s, a global pandemic and a successful battle with cancer last year.
During his time at Mynderse, Fleury’s track and field teams won four league championships — with his latest coming in 2018 after posting an overall record of 21-1. His 2001 squad won the Section V Class CC Championship.
“I had a connection with Seneca Falls,” Fleury said on his journey to Mynderse. “Even as a kid, I would come to Seneca Falls. I knew Mynderse Academy and I heard during my senior year when I was at Cortland that there was a position open. I asked for an interview and that’s how it all got started.”
It was his connection with Port Bryon during the interview process that landed him the job at Mynderse — the two school districts are just 10 miles apart. Fleury has enjoyed every single moment in Seneca Falls; he has appreciated the paths for every single one of his student-athletes took whether it was continuing their athletic career, joining the service or another line of work.
Fleury has also coached cross country at Hobart and William Smith for 38 years. In 2009, HWS named an award after Fleury called the Ron Fleury Cross Country Award. This award is given annually to the “runner whose dedication to his academic work, his teammates and to HWS community has been outstanding during their career at HWS.”
Prior to HWS, he coached at Eisenhower College on Cayuga Lake for 12 years until the college closed in 1982.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the students,” Fleury said on what keeps him coaching today. “I enjoyed it when I was teaching, it was nice, I’d get out (of work) and just stay here. I’ve enjoyed all the levels, whether they’re college kids or high school kids. In track and field there’s so many events and so much stuff to do. It’s not just one thing so it’s a completely different sport except for maybe swimming. I’ve enjoyed seeing these kids get better.”
Since 2000, there have been 10 seasons when at least one Mynderse student-athlete has advanced through sectionals to qualify for the NYSPHSAA Championships.
Fleury was inducted into the SUNYAC Cross-Country Hall of Fame in 1970 and the Mynderse Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.
Now, he is in the midst of his 50th year of coaching during this 2022 outdoor track and field season.