ROCHESTER — The Finger Lakes will be well- represented this Saturday at the NYSPHSAA track and field state championship meet.
Cicero-North Syracuse plays host to the best track and field student-athletes of New York state and athletes from the Finger Lakes region will compete in nearly all of the events.
Last Friday at Eastridge High School in Rochester, plenty of student-athletes showed their skill and qualified for the state championship. In all, 13 local athletes and one relay team won and/or met the state standard in 13 different events.
Clyde-Savannah’s Tyler Kell may have stole the spotlight of the day alongside Norwood Hughes of Newark. Kell cleared the field in the high jump with a leap of 6’6”, which was five inches higher than second-place Logan Buchanon of Dundee, who also qualified for the state meet with a 6’1” jump.
Meanwhile, Hughes could end up with three state titles by the time the meet ends on Saturday. In the state qualifiers, Hughes qualified in the 100 dash, 200 dash and the long jump. Hughes placed third in the 100 dash with a time of 10.93 seconds, beating the standard of 11.29. He placed second in the long jump with a leap of 21’1½” which beat the standard three-quarters of an inch. Hughes was victorious in the 200 dash with a time of 22.06.
Both Kell and Hughes will be traveling to the state meet with teammates in tow.
Kell’s teammate Ashlynn Rattray had a massive qualifying, winning the 200 dash in 25.93 seconds and placing third in the 100 dash with a time of 12.62 seconds, which beat the qualifying standard by 18 milliseconds.
As for Newark, a large bus may be in order as Hughes will be joined by Rocco Salerno in the 100 dash (11.15), Joey Camblin for the pole vault (13’3”), Broden Haltiner for the 1,600 and 3,200 runs (4:20.89 and 9:40.27), Jayda Solomon for the 100 dash (12.51), William Trembley for discus (166’7”) and the 1,600 relay team of Chad French, Broden Haltiner, Joey Camblin, Noah Kellogg, Dominick Wilson and John (Chip) Murphy (3:32.61).
In addition to the multiple student-athletes going from both Clyde-Savannah and Newark, there are several other schools sending individual athletes.
Kianna Nava of Midlakes won the long jump with a leap of 16’6¾”, Penn Yan’s Adriana Rodriguez qualified in the discus by winning with a throw of 118’2” and Madalenn Fee of Red Jacket and Chance Rice-Porter Waterloo will be competing head to head in the pentathlon. Fee won the event at qualifying with a point total of 2,868 and Rice-Porter placed second with 2,694 points, beating the qualifying standard by one point.