ONTARIO — After making the trip to the state championship on Long Island for the high jump in indoor track & field season, Clyde-Savannah’s Tyler Kell continues his incredible senior year campaign.
In the first outdoor meet of the season for Kell and the Golden Eagles on Tuesday afternoon at Wayne Central, Kell broke a 34-year-old C-S outdoor track and field record in the high jump.
Kell jumped 6-feet, 5-inches surpassing the former record of of 6-feet, 4.25-inches set by Robbie Smith in 1988.
The senior placed third in the state at the indoor track & field championships in early March with a jump of 6-feet, 4-inches. Kell’s jump on Tuesday would have tied him with the indoor high jump state champion in early March.