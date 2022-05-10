LITTLE FALLS — The Finger Lakes Community College men’s track and field team made history over the weekend, claiming its first National Junior College Athletic Association Region III Division III championship.
Several Lakers came out on top in their respective events.
Daniel DiSalvo picked up two huge wins for the Lakers: the 110-meter hurdles in 19.2 seconds and the 400-meter hurdles, finishing ahead of teammates John Zimmerman (second) and Memphis Lohnes (third), in 1:07.77.
The Lakers’ 4x800 relay team of Geneva grad Gio Ventura, John Zimmerman, Kyle Green, and Hunter Zangerle claimed first place in 8:40.05, edging the Vikings of Hudson Valley Community College by 3 seconds.
“In the 4x800, we were behind. Giovanni hammered out the last 50 meters to give us the win,” Lakers track and field head coach Jim Bathgate said in a FLCC press release. “Kyle hit a (personal record) in his split, JT had just finished steeplechase 15 minutes prior ... pulling out a win like that was huge.”
The Lakers’ 4x400 meter relay team earned a first-place finish too. DiSalvo, Memphis Lohnes, Tyqwan Coles, and Ventura put together a time of 4:14.39 to claim the top spot.
Coles put the Lakers on top in the men’s high jump with a mark of 1.61 meters. Lohnes joined Coles in the field events with a first-place finish in the pole vault with a clearance of 4 meters.
Zangerle took the long jump with a mark of 6.43 meters, nearly half a meter better than the next-best finisher.
The Lakers took home the championship with 207 total points. The Lakers, currently ranked fifth in the nation, finished ahead of fourth-ranked Hudson Valley Community College by 24 points.
On the women’s side of the championships, Leah Lloyd once again showcased her talent as one of the top runners in the nation and helped lead the Lakers to a fourth-place finish. Lloyd was named the Athlete of the Meet.
Lloyd tallied four wins in the meet out of six events in which she competed. The freshman began her day with a win in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:21.50. She then went on to win the 800-meter run in 2:37.91, the 1,500-meter run in 5:27.23, and then capped off her day with another win in the 5,000-meter run in 21:03.04.
“Leah 100% deserved the women’s track Athlete of the Meet award,” assistant coach Jayden Donahue said. “She handily won four distance events, she just has so much talent and her work ethic is incredible. She has grown since the 2021 cross country season and is strong and more competitive.
“I am really looking forward to the national championship next week, where she will compete in the steeplechase.”
Lloyd wasn’t the only Laker to take home wins. Morgan Collazo took the win in the discus at 27.37 meters. She then posted her second win of the day in the shot put with a throw of 9.81 meters.
The Lakers now prepare for the NJCAA Division III national championships at Hudson Valley Community College Thursday through Saturday. Competition each day begins at 9 a.m.