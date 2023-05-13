VILLANOVA, PA. — One of the best athletes to hail from the Finger Lakes continues to make her historic impact on college athletics.
Ovid native, South Seneca graduate and UConn graduate student Emily Lavarnway has won the women’s Outdoor Track & Field Big East Heptathlon at Villanova University with a score of 5,572, 384 points clear of second place. She placed first in six out of seven events.
On Thursday, Lavarnway placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (14.15), first in the High Jump (1.65m), first in the Shot Put (12.7m) and first in the 200-meter dash (25.14). Lavarnway led the field by 311 points after day one with 3,340 total points.
On Friday, Lavarnway continued her dominant weekend with a first place finish in the long jump. Her leap of 5.67 meters was .21 meters further than second place. She narrowly lost out on a heptathlon sweep with a second-place finish in the javelin throw. Her throw of 36.04 meters was outdone by Butler’s Karmen Koch, who’s impressive throw of 42.20 meters took first.
Seemingly unbothered, Lavarnway ended the two-day event on top with a win in the 800-meter race. Her time of 2:15.13 was three seconds quicker than second place.
With another Big East gold medal to her name, Lavarnway can move on to the national championships in Austin, Texas, where she will have a chance to win a Heptathlon national championship in Division I, already with one in Division III. In 2021, Lavarnway won the heptathlon national championship as a senior at SUNY Geneseo, setting an NCAA Championship meet record with 5,372 points.
On day one, Lavarnway bested her Division III scores in the 100 hurdles by .03 of a second, improved her shot put distance by over a meter, and bested her 200 dash time by .23 seconds. On day two, Lavarnway improved her Division III javelin throw from 28.68 meters to 36.04 meters and bested her 800 meter time by over two seconds.
With this year’s Big East outdoor heptathlon now completed, Lavarnway now has a Division III heptathlon national championship, a Big East outdoor heptathlon gold medal, a Big East indoor pentathlon gold medal, a gold in the indoor 4x400 relay and two Indoor Track & Field Big East Team Championships in 2021-22 and '22-23.
The third day of the Big East Track & Field Championships are set for Saturday, and as of press time on Friday, Lavarnway and the UConn Huskies were ahead of Butler 62-28 for the outdoor team championship.