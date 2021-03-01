VICTOR — The Newark Reds knew going into Saturday’s Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships at Pinnacle Athletic Campus that they were down in numbers on the girls side and that it was going to be neck and neck with Irondequoit on the boys side in Division I.
The girls weren’t going to challenge for first as a team, but the Reds did have some standout performances. The boys, meanwhile, came in second in the team standings.
“I thought both teams did really well,” Newark head coach Mark Pettit said by phone after the meet.
Junior Trinity Wells won twice in blowout fashion for the girls, taking the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:19.98 as well as the 3,000-meter run in 11:32.30.
“We don’t have numbers but with what we have we did really well,” Pettit said of the girls team. “Trinity Wells ran three great races, Emma Robbins ran two great races and in a relay. We finished fifth out of nine teams with six girls, so they did fantastic.”
Robbins, a senior, had her best finish in the 55-meter dash, taking third in 8.09 seconds.
Williamson junior Andrea Hurtado-Trejo won the 55 dash with a time of 7.82.
Midlakes basketball senior Cara Walker, who is participating in both winter sports, finished in second with a time of 8 seconds flat in the 55. Walker also tied Pal-Mac junior Lauren Case in the high jump with a height of 5 feet even.
Wayne Central and Palmyra-Macedon tied for first in team scoring in Division I with 84 points each.
Irondequoit prevailed over Newark on the boys side in Division I, racking up 139 points to the Reds’ 98.
Newark junior Broden Haltiner crossed the finish line first in the 3,200-meter run with a final time of 10:41.53.
“He’s fantastic,” Pettit said of Haltiner’s performance. “He had a lot of mileage today, we knew that coming in with three events. He’s a force to be reckoned with. He’s a fantastic runner. Obviously, he’s our best long distance kid.”
Junior Norwood Hughes claimed first in the 300-meter dash for the Reds with a final time of 38.18.
Wayne ninth-grader Michael Prentice finished in second place in the 300 in 40.05 while Marcus Whitman junior Dawsen Christensen took third place with a time of 40.85.
Division I went off at 9 a.m. on Saturday followed by Division II at 1 p.m.
On the Division II side, the Marion boys placed first with 108 points while Honeoye won the girls title with 64 points.
“We didn’t have a single issue,” Pettit said on facing COVID concerns this year. “Changing to turf track, we’re not putting up the times that we did last year and the year before on a track surface but the kids are still getting out there, they’re competing, they’re enjoying it. It’s just great to see the smiles and the camaraderie with the schools and with the kids being able to compete against each other. It was good to get these meets in.”
Every team now moves onto Section V competition next weekend as the indoor track and field season winds down.