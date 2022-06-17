For four local athletes who ended their high school careers with state titles, those efforts are being recognized in this year’s all-league awards.
Newark’s Broden Haltiner won the state championship in the boys 1,600-meter run this past Saturday. He was named a first-team all-star in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Three of Haltiner’s teammates also made the first-team.
Newark’s Norwood Hughes made first-team in the boys 200, and his efforts were good enough to win a state title as well.
Rocco Salerno made first-team in the boys 100 and William Trembley swept first-team honors in both boys shot put and discus throw.
To close out the Reds’ success on the boys side, they dominated first- team in all three of the team relays.
Jayda Solomon led Newark on the girls side being named to the first- team in the 100.
WATERLOO
Chance Rice-Porter had a great run in the girls outdoor pentathlon at the state meet and her hard work paid off as she made first-team in the 400 hurdles.
CLYDE-SAVANNAH
Tyler Kell mastered the “Kell Flip” this season which propelled him to the state championship in the boys high jump. Kell was named to the first-team for the high jump in this year’s postseason awards.
Ashlyn Rattray was named to the first-team in the girls 200 meters.
RED JACKET
Madalenn Fee dominated all season long and found herself making a Wayne/Finger Lakes-most, five first- team positions. She made first-team in the girls 800, 1,500, 2,000 steeplechase, long jump and outdoor pentathlon.
Fee continued her dominance in the state meet where she won the title in the pentathlon.
PENN YAN
James Tette was named to the first-team for the boys 3,000 steeplechase.
Adriana Rodriguez swept girls shot and discus throw by making first-team in both events to close out her phenomenal season.
MIDLAKES & PAL-MAC
The Screaming Eagles’ Alyssa Crance earned first- team honors in the girls 3,000 while Palmyra-Macedon’s Emma Robinson was named to the first-team in the girls pole vault. Robinson was tied with Bloomfield/Honeoye’s Zara Olsen for the first-team position in the pole vault.