Some athletes have had two seasons of cross country and indoor track and field since their last season of outdoor track and field. The wait was finally over and 2021 Wayne-Finger Lakes all-league selections have been announced for the latest season of outdoor track and field.
The Newark Reds lead the all-league list on both the boys and girls side of the things with six athletes making first team.
Newark’s Norwood Hughes made first team in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Hughes came in first in both the 100 and 200 meter dash in the W-FL Division I Championship, the W-FL League Championship and in the Section V Class B1 Championship improving his times in each postseason event.
The Reds’ Broden Haltiner made first team in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter run. Haltiner captured first place in the 1,600 in both the W-FL Division I Championship and the W-FL League Championship but finished in second place in the Section V Class B1 Championship.
In the 3,200, he finished in second place in all three postseason events.
Penn Yan’s James Tette won the 3,200 meter run in the W-FL Division Championship while Marion’s Mack Brewington came in first at the W-FL League Championships.
Newark’s Travontay Murray made first team in the high jump as he went on to win at the W-FL Division I Championship meet.
William Trembley also made first team in shot put and discus throw for the Reds.
Trembley came in first place in both shot put and discus throw in the W-FL Division I Championship, W-FL League Championship and the Section V Class B1 Championship.
Trembley improved his score in each postseason event in the shot put.
Newark’s Jayda Solomon made first team in the 200 meter dash after she also won in the W-FL Division I Championship, W-FL League Championship and the Section V Class B1 Championship.
The Reds’ Trinity Wells was named to the first team for three events. Wells earned honors in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs. She won the 800 meter at the Section V Class B1 Championship after not running in the other two previous postseason events.
She also only ran the 3,000 meter run at the W-FL Division I Championship which she won as well.
Wells took home first place in the 1,500 meter run in all three of the W-FL Division I Championship, W-FL League Championship and the Section V Class B1 Championship.
Newark closed out first team by also making it in the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relay for the boys.
Penn Yan’s Dominic Lafferty made first team for the Pentathlon. He won the Pentathlon at the W-FL League Championships after finishing first place in the 110 meter hurdles and long jump.
Lafferty finished in second place in the Pentathlon at the Section V Class B1 Championships after winning the 100 meter hurdles and long jump there as well.
Dundee’s Hallie Knapp made first team discus throw. She took home first place at the W-FL Division III Championship, W-FL League Championship and the Section V Class B4 Championship.
Knapp’s best postseason finished occurred at the sectional finals with a score of 95 feet, 10 inches.
Another outdoor track and field season is in the books as some now prepare during the summer for the cross country season to begin at its regular start time this fall.