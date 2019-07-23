MASON, Mich. — Over 2,000 high school students participated in the 2019 USA High School Clay Target National Championship on July 13-14 including teams from Dundee, Penn Yan and South Seneca — as well as individual local shooters from Marcus Whitman, Midlakes, Red Jacket, and Naples.
South Seneca was one of the top 80 teams and advanced to the finals, the only local team to do so. The Falcons finished ranked 66th to solidify a spot in the finals, where they finished 72nd overall. Penn Yan finished in 147th, while Dundee finished five spots behind at 152nd.
The individual competition consisted of 1,600 participants battling it out, with the top 400 advancing to the finals.
Marcus Whitman’s Caleb Bootes was tops among local shooters in the individual competition. Bootes finished 19th overall, hitting 196 of 200 possible targets.
Dundee’s Hunter Crofoot also had a nice individual performance, finishing 70th by taking out 193 targets. Teammate Thomas Grady III placed 107th, knocking down down 192 targets. South Seneca’s Matthew Kenyon placed 146th overall, shooting 191 targets, while Midlakes’ Jameson Martin finished 361st, taking out 183 targets.
