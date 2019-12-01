ROCHESTER — The Keuka men’s basketball team hoped to spring an upset when it opened play in the Holiday Inn Downtown Rochester Tournament Saturday.
The host University of Rochester was not in a cooperative mood.
The Yellowjackets, who dropped their first game of the season to Hobart earlier last week, blitzed the Wolves, 80-46, at the Palestra.
Thirteen U of R players scored in the contest. Ryan Algier led the way with 15 points. Brian Amabilino Perez tossed in 13 points. Both players finished with 9 rebounds. Ross Gang led the ’Jackets (6-1) with 8 assists.
James Barnes was the lone Keuka player in double figures with 14 points. The Wolves (1-4) were held to 24.6 percent shooting.
Keuka will face Neumann in today’s 1 p.m. consolation game.