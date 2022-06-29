The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua
The club will hold its 20th annual charity golf tournament, “Chipping in for Kids” on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Ravenwood Golf Course. The format is a four-person scramble and costs $135 per golfer until July 1 and $145 per golfer after July 1.
Sponsor levels include: “GOLD Sponsor” — $1,200; “Dinner/Lunch Sponsor” — $800; “SILVER Sponsor” — $600; “BRONZE Sponsor” — $300; “Business Expo Table” — $100; “Hole Sponsor” — $100.
For more information contact jfcharlton3@gmail.com.
Clifton Springs Family YMCA Golf Tournament “Fore” The Kids!Tee it up with the YMCA for a good cause on Saturday, July 23 — the Clifton Springs YMCA’s annual Golf tournament. The tournament will take place at Winged Pheasant Golf Links with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The price is $300 per team, which includes lunch, golf, cart, prizes, pizza and wings after golf.
Mulligans, 50/50, on-course games, optional skins game, and more will be offered. For a registration or sponsor forms stop into the YMCA to pick them up today.
The 82nd Geneva City Golf Championship
It runs from July 23 to July 31 starting with an 18-hole Qualifier for Championship & Senior Divisions (50 & Over) Match-Play Format.
Qualifying scores will determine the Top 15 seeds with defending champ Michael Long locked up as the No. 1 seed. The entry fee is $75 per player and applications are availablel at Geneva Country Club.
Call (315) 789-8786 for more information.
Stubbe Memorial Golf Tournament
The tourney returns for its annual 8 a.m. shotgun start at Port Bay Golf Club in Wolcott on Saturday, Aug. 20. The four-person scramble format is $55 per golfer, which includes green fees and cart rentals. To register, contact Mike Douglass at (315) 394-1284.