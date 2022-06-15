ROCHESTER — Greece Athena and Upstate New York basketball hero Jason “J-Mac” McElwain has been hospitalized after a crash in Greece Monday.
McElwain became an instant national celebrity in 2006 when the teenager with autism put his team manager duties aside, suited up for the final game of the regular season and dropped 20 points in four minutes.
13WHAM reports McElwain, 34, crashed his bicycle into a car on Latta Road on the way to work Monday as a bus monitor for Greece Central Schools. His brother, Josh McElwain, said he suffered nine broken ribs, a broken scapula and a punctured lung.
Police said that McElwain’s helmet saved him from significant brain injury.
Twitter was abuzz Tuesday afternoon with hundreds of well wishes coming from all over New York state.
“They put a tube with an IV to drain blood out of his lung, Jason got anxious. Autism causes heightened anxiety, so they induced a coma with sedation to put the breathing tube down his throat. They also gave him a nerve block for when he wakes up,” his mother, Debbie McElwain, told the Rochester TV station WHEC.
McElwain is expected to remain hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital for as long as a week.
“The kid has been through so many trials and tribulations in his life and has always battled through, and I’m sure he’ll come out of this as well,” Jim Johnson, McElwain’s basketball coach at Greece Athena High School, told 13WHAM.
J-Mac’s Senior Night game in 2006 made its way across the country and world. At a time when YouTube was budding, the ESPN-produced documentary short was one of the early viral videos of the website’s history.
With the student section and teammates cheering him on, McElwain scored 20 points in four minutes with six 3-pointers, which tied a Greece Athena school record.
The moment won McElwain an ESPY Award for best sports moment in 2006.
He went on to be a pillar in the Rochester community. He signed a one-day contract with the Rochester RazorSharks basketball team, ran in the Boston Marathon twice, and wrote his book, “The Game of My Life: A True Story of Challenge, Triumph, and Growing Up Autistic.”
McElwain is one of only two players in Greece Athena history to have their jersey retired. His “52” hangs alongside Syracuse basketball legend John Wallace’s.
WHAM reports McElwain also served as a volunteer coach at his alma mater and most recently worked as a classroom aide and bus monitor for Greece schools.
Police told WHAM no charges are expected to be filed in the accident.