HELSINKI, Finland — On July 7, 16 soccer players arrived at a sports resort in the suburbs of Helsinki, Finland called Vierumaki, an Olympic training center built in the 1930s.
The players were selected from Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Idaho, Illinois and the Dominican Republic and formed the Northeast Rush Elite U17 Boys Team to represent the United States in the world’s largest youth tournament with over 1,700 teams competing at various age levels.
Victor Central rising senior goalkeeper Carson Hamann was a part of that team, and less than 10 days later, he helped lead the Northeast Rush Elite to an unforgettable championship. A 1-1 championship match was ended in a thrilling penalty shootout win for Hamann and his team.
In total there were 57 U17 Teams, and four brackets consisting of six teams each made up the Elite U17 tournament.
After going 5-0 in Bracket A — three of which were come-from-behind wins — Northeast Rush Elite headed into knockout play with a 19-3 goal advantage in five games. Three more wins — 5-2, 3-1 and 2-1 — catapulted the team into the championship match in the 36,200-capacity Helsinki Olympic Stadium against Team Stjarnan of Iceland.
Up to that point the two goalkeepers, Jackson Gill and Hamann, split the matches, alternating halves. Hamann was selected to be the goalkeeper for the championship match.
With three minutes left in the match and Rush up 1-0, Stjarnan knotted the game with a header in the upper corner off a corner kick. Even at 1-1 and after extra time, the championship headed to penalties.
Standing at just over 6-foot-2, Hamann had plenty of range to give his team a chance.
Tied heading into the final round of kicks, Hamann dove to his left and saved Stjarnan’s fifth shot and left the door wide open for his teammate to score. In the final kick of the tournament, Stjarnan’s goalkeeper went right, and the shot went to the bottom left of the net for Rush Elite to win.
“From a goalkeeper’s father’s perspective, my life was shortened and then renewed!” Hamann’s father Todd wrote in an email to the Times. Todd traveled with Carson to Finland for the tournament. “Beyond the win, what stood out over and over with this team was (the) trust in each other. There was no ego standing in the way of making this one unit. They moved the ball as if they grew up together — knowing where to place and when. It was amazing to watch it was amazing to be a part of.”