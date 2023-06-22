WATERLOO — Individual sports come as a breeze to Waterloo eighth-grader Alex DiSanto. Whether it’s skiing or swimming, sports and competing seem to be a part of her DNA. But it’s in gymnastics where she has made herself into one of the best in the state.
During her career, she has won 150 individual events and 20 All-Around titles.
“I kind of knew she was going to be successful because she was on the team at such a young age,” DiSanto’s mother, Tracy, said about her daughter’s gymnastics career.
Alex picked up gymnastics at just 3 years old and by the age of 5, she joined Eagle Gymnastics out of Canandaigua. She was one of the youngest gymnasts on the team.
“Gymnastics has made me realize that I’m not perfect and that I can achieve anything I want as long as I work for it,” Alex wrote in a text message to the Times. “It has made me a better person and I’m thankful for everyone that has put up with me throughout my years.”
One of her biggest supporters is Mark “Pitt” Pitifer, the current Waterloo boys eighth-grade basketball coach and Geneva boys and girls modified track & field coach. He also is a Waterloo Middle School counselor and it was during the sixth-grade orientation in August 2020 when he first met DiSanto.
It was an instant connection between the two — Pitifer had been on the gymnastics team at an all-boys high school in Watkins Glen.
In the summer of 1976 at 16 years old, Pitifer got to know the USA women’s gymnastics team during their training at Hobart and William Smith Colleges prior to the ‘76 Olympics in Montreal. Through friendly games of kickball and softball he got to know the team members, and it heightened his interest in the sport even more.
After hearing about Pitifer’s love for the sport, DiSanto asked him to attend one of her meets and after that, he never missed another one.
“She’s a beautiful kid, she’s humble and she doesn’t brag or anything like that,” Pitifer said. “To see her put the time in and do it is remarkable.”
As part of the Eagle Gymnastics team, DiSanto would train for four days a week for three and a half hours a day.
But with gymnastics, club lacrosse out of Syracuse and joining the varsity lacrosse team this past 2023 season for Waterloo/Marcus Whitman — and with school work on top of all of that — it became difficult for her to stick with gymnastics.
On April 28, DiSanto competed in her final meet in the New York State Championships at Rockland Community College.
“I feel like ending was the right choice for me with how hard it was on my body, but it’s going to be very sad leaving,” DiSanto said on her decision.
During her final meet, she finished in fifth place on the beam, sixth place on the vault and was ninth overall for level AA in New York state.
“She was still able to place, which tells me if she could have been able to just focus on gymnastics that I think she would have won or came in the top two or three,” Pitifer said.
Pitifer attended the final meet of her career thanks to his two sisters living 15 minutes away from the event in New Jersey.
“He is one of her greatest supporters,” Tracy said of Pitifer.
“She wanted to take a different route,” Tracy added about Alex ending her gymnastics career. “Gymnastics is just tough on her body too. She kind of found a passion for lacrosse so it was just too hard for her to do both.”
DiSanto’s older sister, Natalie, just finished her senior season on the varsity lacrosse team, recording 82 points. She also helped win Waterloo’s first state championship in school history as the primary point guard and floor general on the basketball team.
Alex wanted to follow her sister’s footsteps. And as she heads into high school, she looks to place most of her focus on lacrosse.
“She told herself that this was going to be her last year,” Tracy said about Alex and gymnastics. “I think she was just burned out and she wanted to just focus on lacrosse.”
When it comes with gymnastics, it really does put a toll on the body. DiSanto visited the chiropractor two times a month while competing in the sport.
Tracy would get nervous and close her eyes as her daughter competed, hoping that nothing would go wrong. But despite the stress of watching her daughter on the beam and bars, Tracy was sad that Alex’s time in gymnastics came to a close.
“I was very sad because I just loved watching her compete at gymnastics,” Tracy said.
Tracy has coached all her daughters in gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, basketball through their youth ages and up to their modified days.
As the coach and a mom, she was able to work their gymnastics schedules in with all of the other sports. But like it does for many athletes, the time came for DiSanto to choose a sport and her decision is lacrosse, despite all the success she’s had on the mats.
“I knew that this was probably her best sport,” Tracy said about Alex’s gymnastics skills. “I feel like she had the gymnastic build with being super, super strong. She never complained, she just loved the sport.”
Alex’s lacrosse career is off to a great start as she recorded 17 points during her first varsity season. However, she will never forget her time with gymnastics, nor will her biggest fans.
“Following her the last few years is like me stepping in the fountain of youth,” Pitifer said.