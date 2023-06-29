GENEVA — Waterloo Athletics held its 57th annual sports banquet earlier this month to celebrate the year of achievements. In each athletic season, Waterloo athletics had teams or individual athletes that won and competed for multiple league, Section V and state titles.
The team that reached the top of the mountain last year for the Tigers was the girls basketball team. The 2022-23 Class B state champions had several athletes that won individual awards at the banquet. Sharpshooting freshman Addison Bree won the Jim White Freshman Basketball Award, All-State First Team member Morgan Caraballo won the Kory Raunchier Memorial Scholarship Award alongside Nolan Slywka. Caraballo also won the William Glinski Athletic Director Award alongside teammate Jazzmyn Lewis. Logan Amidon won the Mark J. Boudreau Memorial Scholarship alongside champion golfer John Siblosky and also was named a Bill Luce Memorial Golf Committee Scholarship recipient.
Natalie DiSanto was named one of the school’s three Athletes of the Year. Siblosky and Connor McCann won the award as well.
In total, many athletes from many teams throughout the year won awards for their efforts on the fields, courts and beyond.