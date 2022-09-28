The Waterloo Hall of Fame Class of 2022 features All-Stars, state champions, collegiate stars and forever legacies at their alma mater.

The induction ceremony for this year’s class will take place on Oct. 8 at the Quality Inn in Waterloo.

Here is an in-depth look at the Class of 2022:

Brooklyn Ventura, Class of 2009

Brooklynn ran outdoor track for five years. Throughout her high school career, she was the Section V Class B champion four times in the 100-meter hurdles — in which she set the record as a senior — four times in the 400-meter hurdles, three times in the 200-meter run and once each in the 3,200-meter relay and the long jump.

Brooklyn won the NYS Championship in the 400-meter hurdles in back-to-back years in 2007 and ‘08. Additionally in 2008, she won the NYS Championship in the 100-meter hurdles. Each season she was Waterloo MVP and First Team All-League. She holds the Waterloo School records in all five events. She was named the Section V Sportswomen of the Year as a senior.

Brooklyn also participated in Cheerleading, Indoor Track, Soccer and Cross Country at Waterloo. In indoor track she was named MVP in both her junior and senior years. As a senior, she was the Section V Champion in the long jump and in the 55-meter hurdles as well as the State Qualifier in that event. Brooklynn still holds two Waterloo Indoor Track records in the 400-meter hurdles and long jump. Other high school accolades include First Team All-League in Cross Country as a freshman and Cheerleading as a senior. She ended her high school career by being named Waterloo High School 2009 Female Athlete of the Year.

Collegiately, Brooklyn ran Indoor and Outdoor Track for four years at Division I’s University of Buffalo where she held two indoor records and four outdoor records. As a junior, Brooklynn ran in the Indoor Track MAC League Championships where she won a silver medal in the 1,600-meter run and a bronze medal in the 60-meter race. She repeated with a bronze medal in the 60-meter in her senior year. In Outdoor Track she earned two bronze medals in the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay as a junior. As a senior, she captured the silver medal in the 400-meter relay and a bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles, including a qualification bid to the NCAA Division I Championship.

Currently, Brooklyn is an elementary special education teacher in the Ripley CSD and is a coach for Boys on the Right. She and her husband, Sean, and infant son live in Fredonia.

Alyssa Speno (Velazquez), Class of 2004

Alyssa was a four-year starter on the varsity softball team at the shortstop and second base positions. In her freshman and sophomore years, these teams were Finger Lakes East League Class B champions. As team captain in her junior and senior years, Alyssa helped guide the Indians to two more Finger Lakes East League titles and also two Section V Class B championship titles. She was named to the All-State First Team as its shortstop when she was a senior.

Alyssa also played varsity volleyball for three years and was the team’s setter. As both a junior and a senior, she was a member of Waterloo’s Section V championship teams and also was selected to the All-Tournament teams. Rounding out an impressive athletic career, Alyssa was the starting point guard on the varsity basketball team in her junior and senior years. As a senior, her 70% free throw accuracy earned her a spot in the Wayne-Finger Lakes League’s Top 10.

Collegiately, Alyssa chose to play softball at New Jersey’s Caldwell University on its Division II team. She was a four-year starter in left field and at second base and an integral part of the team’s success. While there, Caldwell won three conference championships and made three NCAA tournament appearances. As a junior, Alyssa batted .345 and was named to the All-CACC Second Team. She tallied a career batting average of .285. In her senior year as a team captain, she helped lead the Lady Cougars to a 16th NCAA Division II ranking.

Currently, Alyssa is an online English as a Second Language teacher and runs an in-home day care. She and her husband, Efrain, and two daughters reside in Roxbury, N.J. Alyssa has been active in her community volunteering and coaching in various softball and basketball programs to help athletes hone their skills and promote their success.

Walt Bennett, Class of 2001

Walt was a four-year, heavy weight wrestler during his time at Waterloo High School. As a junior he was the Finger Lakes League champion, was a Section V Class B finalist and was named to the All League First Team. In his senior year, Walt repeated as the Finger Lakes League champion and was again named to the All League First Team. He also captured the Section V Class B heavy weight title and was honored as the wrestling team’s MVP.

Walt also played three years of varsity football. In his junior and senior years, he was named to the All-League First Team as both an offensive and defensive lineman. As a senior he was selected as the team’s Defensive Player of the Year and was its MVP. Walt was also the recipient of the Steve White Lineman of the Year award. His final football honor came when he was selected to play in the Eddie Meath Senior All Star game.

Walt’s athletic successes continued as he played four years of varsity lacrosse. He was selected as the team’s MVP in his senior year. He was named to the All-League Second Team as a junior and the All League First Team as a senior. To cap off a stellar athletic career, Walt was selected by WHS’s coaches as the 2001 Male Athlete of the Year for his leadership and athletic excellence.

Collegiately, Walt played on Hobart College’s Division III football team for four years. As a junior he was named to the All-ECAC team and All-Conference First Team. In his senior year, Walt was a team captain and again named to the All-Conference First Team. Currently, Walt works as a technical business analyst. He, his wife, Andrea, their son and two daughters reside in Waterloo.

Sean Reed, Class of 2001

Sean was a four-year starter on the varsity lacrosse team at the midfield and attack positions. In his sophomore year, he was the team’s second leading scorer. As a captain in his junior and senior years, he led the team in scoring. In his four years, Sean tallied 228 career points (68 goals and 160 assists). He was the recipient of the Paul Whitaker Memorial Lacrosse Award. Sean earned All League Honorable Mention status as a freshman, was named to the All League Second Team as a sophomore and to the All-League First Team both as a junior and as a senior. In his junior year, Sean played in the Empire State Games and scored the winning goal in the gold medal game. As a senior he was selected to both the Section V First Team and the All Greater Rochester First Team.

Sean was also a three year starter on the varsity football team and played offensive and defensive positions and was a member of special teams. As a captain in his senior year, Sean set the Waterloo single-season, ten-game rushing record with 1,611 yards. He was selected three times to an All League Team: Honorable Mention as a sophomore, Second Team as a junior and First Team as a senior. He received All Greater Rochester Honorable Mention accolades at the running back position in both his junior and senior years.

Sean also played on the varsity basketball team as a junior. Sean received the Bill Glinski Athletic Director’s award as a senior.

Collegiately, Sean accepted early admission and signed a letter of intent to play Division I lacrosse at Hobart College. He was a four-year letter winner and was awarded the “Wooden H” for scoring his first collegiate goal as a freshman. Sean started at the attack position in 2005 and was also a member of the Man Up Team in his sophomore, junior and senior years. In total, he played 41 games for the Statesmen, scored 19 goals and 17 ground balls. Sean was a member of Hobart’s 2002 Patriot League Championship team, its 2002 and 2005 teams that made appearances in the NCAA Division I tournament and its 2003 and 2004 teams that made ECAC tournament appearances.

Currently, Sean is an account manager for SunNuclear/Mirion Technologies selling medical equipment in the field of radiation oncology. He and his wife, Courtney, and infant daughter reside in Palm Bay, Fla.

1991 Girls Volleyball Team

With an almost perfect, Wayne-Finger Lakes League record of 13-1, the Indians dominated opponents and captured three championship titles in their remarkable season.

After losing the first match of the season to its volleyball rival, the Victor Blue Devils, the team won its next twelve matches, became Finger Lakes East League champions and dethroned Victor the defending champion. Erica Clingerman, Jennifer Johnson and Staci Evans were named to the Finger Lakes East First Team. Kim Hay and Katie Milliman were named to its Second Team, and Heidi Markel was named to its Third Team.

Coach Harry Schwarze was named the Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year. In sectional play the team defeated Penn Yan and Palmyra-Macedon in the first and second rounds, respectively. In the championship game, the Indians defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima to bring home Waterloo’s first Section V Class B volleyball title. Erica Clingerman and Staci Evans were selected to the All-Tournament Team, and Jennifer Johnson was named the tournament’s MVP. For Coach Schwarze, winning this championship game was very special as it was his first Section V title in his 17 years at the helm of Waterloo’s girls’ volleyball program.

After winning both the league and sectional titles, Coach Schwarze and, “his girls,” focused their energy and prepared for the New York State Western Regional Tournament. As the No. 1 Class B seed, this talented and tenacious Waterloo team defeated first round opponent Mercy, a previously unbeaten team from Rochester. In its match against undefeated Alden, Waterloo rebounded from an opening set loss, won the next three sets and was crowned New York State Western Regional champions. With this victory, the Indians team earned its third championship title of the season and became the first Section V girls volleyball team to advance to the Final Four.

The Indians lost in the state semifinal game to defending state champion, Hudson Falls. Staci Evans was named to the All-State Class B Tournament Team. The Indian squad ended its season with an overall record of 19-3.

Team members were the following: Julie Brownell, Erica Clingerman, Staci Evans, Kim Hay, Jennifer Johnson, Heidi Markel, Katie Milliman, Merry Neinast, Debbie Ritter, Nikky Seitz and Juli Tosado.