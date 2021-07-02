WATERLOO — On June 17, the Waterloo Indians held their 55th Varsity Club Sports Banquet.
The event was held at Club 86 in Geneva, albeit with no parents in attendance.
There were 20 special awards handed out during the banquet in addition to the specific awards in each sport.
The special awards kicked off with the Jim White Freshman Basketball award. Jim White was a 1976 Waterloo student-athlete whose life was taken too early after a battle with leukemia. White played basketball and would have been a three-sport graduate.
Devin Mulvey-Salerno was this year’s recipient for the Jim White Freshman Basketball Award.
The newest award on the night was the Bill Owen Waterloo Baseball Leadership Award. Given by the Owen family, Brian Oddi Jr. received the award.
Oddi Jr. was awarded three special awards on the night.
Oddi Jr. and classmate Allie Smith were named the 2021 Athletes of the Year.
Oddi Jr. closed out his night by receiving The Kory Rauscher Memorial Scholarship.
Olivia Godley won The Kory Rauscher Memorial Scholarship as well. The award goes to a two-sport senior student-athlete that was an honor student, had a sense of humor, is friendly, will attend a 2- or 4-year college with a preference in basketball, football or baseball in memory of a Waterloo alumni who had an impact on the Waterloo athletic program.
Godley, Jacob DiGiovanni, Nehemiah Williams and McKenzie Barber were the other four student-athletes to receive multiple special awards on the night.
Godley, DiGiovanni, Joseph DeWall and Devin Felber were named to The Bill Luce Memorial Golf Committee, formerly know as the Waterloo Rec Boosters. Varsity coaches nominated the four student-athletes for their good sportsmanship, character on and off the field/court.
Williams, DiGiovanni and Gabriella DiSanto were the U.S. Army National Guard Scholar Athlete.
Williams, DiSanto and DiGiovanni all were awarded for having the highest GPA in the senior class. Sgt. 1st Class Brennan will come to their house this summer to deliver the award from headquarters.
Williams and Bryanna Page were also named to The Mark J. Boudreau Memorial Scholarship.
This award is in memory of Mark Boudreau, who passed away from breast cancer in 2001. Boudreau graduated from Waterloo in 1974, he was a three-sport athlete and loved everything about the Waterloo community.
Each year the recipients of the award are chosen based on leadership qualities and sports etiquette, three-sport athletes for four consecutive years, academic honor, or high honor status, and planning to attend higher education.
The 14th annual Stephen B. Johnson Scholarship was presented by coach Dan McGuane.
Stephen B. Johnson was a teacher, coach, and an active member of the community. This scholarship is given in his memory to a student who has succeeded academically and made valuable contributions to both athletic teams and the community.
McKenzie Barber was the recipient of the Stephen B. Johnson Scholarship.
Barber and Bryanna Page took home the Harry T. Schwarze Memorial Scholarship.
Coach Harry Schwarze taught physical education at Waterloo for more than 30 years. His Section V coaching career spanned over four decades and was inducted into the Waterloo Hall of Fame in 2006.
Madison DeFrancesco won the Varsity Club Service Award while sectional champion Dylan Amidon won the 2021 William Glinski Athletic Director Award for the final awards on the night.