WATERLOO — One of the most popular summer backyard past times is throwing horseshoes.
Even with all the technology available in today’s society, people both young and old can still be found throwing horseshoes in their backyard.
Horseshoes and the village of Waterloo have had a long history of competitive throwing and the Waterloo Ringers outfit are coming up on their 30th anniversary tournament.
The marquee tournament will be in honor of legendary thrower Mike DiMartino on August 25th.
In his day, DiMartino was one of the world’s best horseshoe throwers — ringing around 85-90% of his throws. He has since retired from the sport, but a celebration and tournament will be held in his honor at the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club.
Six days after the anniversary tournament, the New York State Championships will take place at the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club on Edwards Road.
Waterloo has hosted the NY state championship several times but this year will be the first year that computerized scoring is used for the tournament. Having electronic scoring is much quicker, easier and eliminates much of the room for error.
There will be a men’s, women’s, elder’s and a junior — or cadet — championship round that begin on August 30th. The tournament will span two days with the championships on Sunday. Both days of the state championships will have two shifts — the first at 8 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.
The preliminary rounds will be round-robin-style and each matchup is 40-shoe games, with the championships being 40-point games.
So far, tournament director and three-time defending elder champion Jack Sternberg has had 115 people sign up to enter.
The event is free for spectators and the kitchen will be open for food and beverages available for purchase.
While these two events will certainly be a highlight for the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club, there is an open league that happens every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The club is welcoming to any and all who would like to join.
If you wish to join the club, contact Kevin Green at (315) 776-1560.
