Today marks the 1st Annual Mental Health Awareness Lacrosse Games for Waterloo High School.
From 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., youth games will be followed by interscholastic athletic games at Tom Coughlin Stadium. The schedule is as follows:
1 p.m. — Mod A Boys Lacrosse vs Marcus Whitman
3 p.m. — JV Girls Lacrosse vs Mynderse
5 p.m. — Varsity Boys Lacrosse vs Wayne
7 p.m. — Varsity Girls Lacrosse vs Bishop Kearney
“We are hoping that the event not only represents our programs and community in a positive manner but also to bring about positive change in our society,” Girls lacrosse head coach Andy Lee said. “We are starting out small in our first year but hope to grow each year.”
Community outreach programs will be present along with raffles, food etc. In addition, the stadium lights will symbolically shine until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
“Waterloo lacrosse is shedding light on mental health awareness,” Lee said. “Lights will remain on as a beacon of hope in dark times of need.”
Waterloo would like to thank Coach Mel Morrin, Coach Andy Lee, Coach Lahr and all the lacrosse parents and players who have put in efforts for this event.