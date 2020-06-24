WATERLOO — Waterloo High School’s 54th annual sports award ceremony wasn’t the usual night of celebration it has been in years past. Nonetheless, the Athletic Department ensured the district’s student-athletes were honored for their hard work and dedication.

Seniors Joel Kraft, Jillian Panek and Sennett Turner all took home the coveted Athlete of the Year award. In addition, Kraft received the Tom Coughlin Scholarship, and both he and Panek received the Mark J. Boudreau Memorial Scholarship Award. Turner also received a Variety Club Service Award alongside Emma Smithers.

Among the other major awards handed out:

  • Sean Bronson and Emma Smithers were named U.S. Army National Guard Scholar-Athletes
  • Bronson, McKenna Cronberger, Kaitlyn Jolly and Kyle Sessler received the Bill Luce Memorial Golf Committee Scholarship
  • Michael Hubbard and Morgan Kapp received the Kory Rauscher Memorial Scholarship
  • Erik Verdehem picked up the Harry T. Schwarze Memorial Scholarship

Since the spring season was canceled, Waterloo honored the seniors who had planned on playing spring sports this past season.

The entire list of award recipients are as follows:

FALL SPORTS

Girls Cross Country

Rookie of the Year: Haylee Beesley

Coach’s Award: Natalie DiSanto

Most Valuable Runner: Chance Rice-Porter

Most Valuable Runner: Sennett Turner

Boys Cross Country

Coach’s Award: Noah Barber

Coach’s Award: Dylan Amidon

Most Valuable Runner: Erik Verdehem

Volleyball

Most Improved Player: McKenzie Barber

Coach’s Award: Kaitlyn Jolly

Most Valuable Player: Jillian Panek

Golf

Richard Hilimire Memorial Award: Colby Roberts

Most Improved Golfer: John Siblosky

Most Valuable Golfer: Nash Ridley

Cheerleading

Coach’s Award: Leslie Brewer

Spirit Award: Emily Ortega

Girls Tennis

Coach’s Award: Kylee Bedette

Most Outstanding Player: Giavanna White Principio

Boys Soccer

Heart for Soccer Award: Kyle Sessler

Most Improved Player: Jordan Kraft

Most Valuable Player: Sean Bronson

Girls Soccer

Coach’s Award: Tia Parmelee

Heart Award: Kathryn Brown

Leadership Award: McKenna Cronberger

Football

Coach’s Award: Joel Kraft

Steve White Lineman Award: Trevor Groom

Thunderbolt Award: Michael Hubbard & Julian Ruiz

Hatchetman Award: Zack Tomkins

WINTER SPORTS

Girls Indoor Track & Field

Coach’s Award: Chance Rice-Porter

Most Valuable Runner: Bryn Page

Most Valuable Runner: Sennett Turner

Boys Indoor Track & Field

Coach’s Award: Noah Barber

Coach’s Award: Sean Bronson

Most Valuable Runner: Erik Verdehem

Girls Basketball

Defensive Player of the Year: Jazzmyn Lewis

Offensive Player of the Year: Macy Carr

Most Valuable Player: Giavanna White Principio

Boys Basketball

Coach’s Award: Mike Hubbard

Most Improved Player: Devin Felber

Most Valuable Player: Julian Ruiz

Girls Bowling

Coach’s Award: Emma Smithers

Female Bowler of the Year: Hannah Tuuri

Boys Bowling

Coach’s Award: Chance Rivera

Male Bowler of the Year: Jarrad Wakefield

Wrestling

Coach’s Award: Kaleb Seeley

Most Improved Wrestler: Neil Ferrington

Joel Lamson MVP Award: Dylan Amidon

SPRING

Softball Seniors

Jordan Colegrove

Morgan Kapp

Jillian Panek

Emily Schalck

Annie Smithers

Emma Smithers

Baseball Seniors

Sean Bronson

Steven DeWall

Jared Hendrix

Christian Mattoon

Brian Oddi

Kyle Sessler

Bradley Smith

Girls Lacrosse Seniors

Janey Abbott

Emily Ferguson

Calista Folk

Kaitlyn Jolly

Grace Sobus

Boys Lacrosse Seniors

Ryan Borland

Trever Breese

Dylan DeLucia

Riley Dix

Trevor Groom

Thomas Nolan Kennedy

Mason Kingston

Joel Kraft

Maximus Lisk

Dillon McCann

Nash Ridley

