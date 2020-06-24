WATERLOO — Waterloo High School’s 54th annual sports award ceremony wasn’t the usual night of celebration it has been in years past. Nonetheless, the Athletic Department ensured the district’s student-athletes were honored for their hard work and dedication.
Seniors Joel Kraft, Jillian Panek and Sennett Turner all took home the coveted Athlete of the Year award. In addition, Kraft received the Tom Coughlin Scholarship, and both he and Panek received the Mark J. Boudreau Memorial Scholarship Award. Turner also received a Variety Club Service Award alongside Emma Smithers.
Among the other major awards handed out:
- Sean Bronson and Emma Smithers were named U.S. Army National Guard Scholar-Athletes
- Bronson, McKenna Cronberger, Kaitlyn Jolly and Kyle Sessler received the Bill Luce Memorial Golf Committee Scholarship
- Michael Hubbard and Morgan Kapp received the Kory Rauscher Memorial Scholarship
- Erik Verdehem picked up the Harry T. Schwarze Memorial Scholarship
Since the spring season was canceled, Waterloo honored the seniors who had planned on playing spring sports this past season.
The entire list of award recipients are as follows:
FALL SPORTS
Girls Cross Country
Rookie of the Year: Haylee Beesley
Coach’s Award: Natalie DiSanto
Most Valuable Runner: Chance Rice-Porter
Most Valuable Runner: Sennett Turner
Boys Cross Country
Coach’s Award: Noah Barber
Coach’s Award: Dylan Amidon
Most Valuable Runner: Erik Verdehem
Volleyball
Most Improved Player: McKenzie Barber
Coach’s Award: Kaitlyn Jolly
Most Valuable Player: Jillian Panek
Golf
Richard Hilimire Memorial Award: Colby Roberts
Most Improved Golfer: John Siblosky
Most Valuable Golfer: Nash Ridley
Cheerleading
Coach’s Award: Leslie Brewer
Spirit Award: Emily Ortega
Girls Tennis
Coach’s Award: Kylee Bedette
Most Outstanding Player: Giavanna White Principio
Boys Soccer
Heart for Soccer Award: Kyle Sessler
Most Improved Player: Jordan Kraft
Most Valuable Player: Sean Bronson
Girls Soccer
Coach’s Award: Tia Parmelee
Heart Award: Kathryn Brown
Leadership Award: McKenna Cronberger
Football
Coach’s Award: Joel Kraft
Steve White Lineman Award: Trevor Groom
Thunderbolt Award: Michael Hubbard & Julian Ruiz
Hatchetman Award: Zack Tomkins
WINTER SPORTS
Girls Indoor Track & Field
Coach’s Award: Chance Rice-Porter
Most Valuable Runner: Bryn Page
Most Valuable Runner: Sennett Turner
Boys Indoor Track & Field
Coach’s Award: Noah Barber
Coach’s Award: Sean Bronson
Most Valuable Runner: Erik Verdehem
Girls Basketball
Defensive Player of the Year: Jazzmyn Lewis
Offensive Player of the Year: Macy Carr
Most Valuable Player: Giavanna White Principio
Boys Basketball
Coach’s Award: Mike Hubbard
Most Improved Player: Devin Felber
Most Valuable Player: Julian Ruiz
Girls Bowling
Coach’s Award: Emma Smithers
Female Bowler of the Year: Hannah Tuuri
Boys Bowling
Coach’s Award: Chance Rivera
Male Bowler of the Year: Jarrad Wakefield
Wrestling
Coach’s Award: Kaleb Seeley
Most Improved Wrestler: Neil Ferrington
Joel Lamson MVP Award: Dylan Amidon
SPRING
Softball Seniors
Jordan Colegrove
Morgan Kapp
Jillian Panek
Emily Schalck
Annie Smithers
Emma Smithers
Baseball Seniors
Sean Bronson
Steven DeWall
Jared Hendrix
Christian Mattoon
Brian Oddi
Kyle Sessler
Bradley Smith
Girls Lacrosse Seniors
Janey Abbott
Emily Ferguson
Calista Folk
Kaitlyn Jolly
Grace Sobus
Boys Lacrosse Seniors
Ryan Borland
Trever Breese
Dylan DeLucia
Riley Dix
Trevor Groom
Thomas Nolan Kennedy
Mason Kingston
Joel Kraft
Maximus Lisk
Dillon McCann
Nash Ridley