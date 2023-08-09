The 18th Hall of Fame Induction Class for Section V Basketball has been unveiled with a number of local Finger Lakes inductees set to be enshrined on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the RIT Inn and Conference at 5257 West Henrietta Road, West Henrietta, NY, 14586.
The event begins at 5:15 p.m with doors open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here or at https://gofan.co/event/954940?schoolId=NYSPHSAAV
Waterloo’s Tim Lincoln and Dan Mueller, Marcus Whitman’s Dan Harris, Canandaigua’s Ashley Zahn and Sodus’ Greg Logins are among the esteemed class of 2023.
This year’s class includes:
Richard Brown — Rush-Henrietta; Rochelle Cherry — Nazareth; Joe DeSain — Official; Allyson DeMagno — Fairport; Dan Harris — Marcus Whitman; Jim Johnson — Greece Athena; Mark Johnson — Greece Arcadia; Neil Kromer — Avoca; CJ Lee — Pittsford Sutherland; Tim Lincoln — Waterloo and Section V; Greg Logins — Sodus; Tim McMullen — Letchworth; Dan Mueller — Waterloo; Dick O’Toole — Edison Tech; Raegan Ryan — Canisteo-Greenwood; Denny and Joanne Small — Section V; Sandy Swingle — Official; Ashley Zahn — Canandaigua.