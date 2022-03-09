While three local teams remain in the hunt for a New York State basketball title, there is still one more game to be played for local seniors to cap off their high school careers.
This Sunday, March 13 Waterloo High School plays host to the Wayne-Finger Lakes Exceptional Senior All-Star Game. The girls game tips off at 2 p.m. and the boys will follow at 4 p.m. The $5 entrance fee benefits the Ronald McDonald House. Boys Team Blue will be coached by Newark’s Henry Kuperus and Romulus’ Joe Pysnack. Boys Team Red will be led by Gananda’s Jeff Thompson. Information about the girls’ coaches was not available at press time.