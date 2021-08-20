GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Deb Steward recently announced that William Smith Head Cross Country Coach Tyler Wilkie will also serve as interim head coach of Hobart cross country while long-time Statesmen Head Coach Ron Fleury is on medical leave.
Fleury, who began his Hobart tenure in 1983 and a long-time coach and teacher at Mynderse Academy, underwent treatments for cancer, which was diagnosed earlier this year. With his cancer in remission, he recently had a bone marrow transplant.
Wilkie was named the head coach of the Herons’ program prior to the start of the 2020-21 academic year. He led the cross country team through COVID-19 practice protocols and kept the squad moving toward its goals even though William Smith’s fall racing schedule was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2020 William Smith roster did not include any seniors, so the entire team returns this fall. Hobart’s 2020 roster did not include any seniors as well, giving Wilkie two rosters filled with experienced runners.
Heather May will assist Wilkie with both teams this season. An associate professor of theatre, May has been a member of the faculty since 2013. May discovered running after graduating in 1992 from Grinnell with a bachelor’s degree in theatre. Profiled in a 2003 Runner’s World article, May began running on a treadmill and quickly progressed to 5k and 10k races needing just a few months to build up to the 1999 Indianapolis Marathon.
May has completed more than two dozen marathons, posting a personal-best time of 2:45.41 at the 2008 US Olympic Team Trials in Boston. May also ran in the 2004 US Olympic Team Trials. May’s running resume also includes an eighth place finish in the 2010 US Master’s Marathon Championship and a 10th place effort in the 2007 US Women’s 25K Championship.
“I appreciate Coach Wilkie’s willingness to serve in this leadership role with both of our cross country teams,” Steward says. “The Hobart men are familiar with him which will ease the transition and benefit both teams as they train for their race schedules. I look forward to Heather’s impact on our teams. Coach May’s distance training knowledge, philosophy and experience will be a great asset to our teams.”
The 2021 Hobart and William Smith cross country seasons begin on Sept. 4 in the Wildcat Classic, hosted by SUNY Poly.